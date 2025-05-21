Brewery owners try to salvage Philly Beer Week after organizer's death

When Varga Bar owner Rich Colli, 44, died in February, it left a hole in the Philly brewing community and uncertainty surrounded the series of events he spearheaded for years: Philly Beer Week.

"When he so unexpectedly passed away, [Philly Beer Week] wasn't the first thing anyone thought of, but it certainly came up in the last couple months, like 'Oh s---, what is going to happen?'" said William Reed, the owner of Standard Tap and Johnny Brenda's.

The annual gathering for the city's brewers and beer drinkers was originally scheduled for May 30-June 8. But as of this month, the future of the Philly Beer Week remained unclear with no update on the event's Instagram account and a lack of the website. While there's not an official organizer taking the lead this year, local bars and breweries confirmed that they will be running some festival favorites on their own.

A few weeks ago, Reed decided that he will plan events at his bars to keep the tradition going and will tag social media posts with #PBW2025. He said this approach leans back on the celebration's grassroots beginnings and "bring your own game" setup, as most bars and breweries would plan individual events themselves and only coordinate with Philly Beer Week for advertising.

"To an outside person, I don't know if the change is going to be super obvious, to be honest, because there never was an overarching ticketing or anything like that," Reed said.

At Standard Tap and Johnny Brenda's, Reed is planning a Brit Pop event with curry, fish and chips, and British-inspired IPAs. He's also considering something themed around oysters paired with stouts, and he'd like to bring back the Hammer of Glory, an Olympic torch-style relay where a hammer is carried to different destinations.

Additionally, Human Robot's Logjammin' festival at Cherry Street Pier on June 7 is still on. And Casey Parker, the owner of Jose Pistola's, Sancho Pistola's, Pistolas Del Sur and Troubles End Brewing, confirmed that he will be hosting some gatherings as well, although those details are still in the works.

As for the future of Philly Beer Week, brewery owners said they thought the shindig could capitalize on all the attention the city will be getting in 2026 — with it hosting the World Cup, semiquincentennial, MLB All-Star Game and other major events. The Craft Brewers Conference will also bring thousands of beer lovers to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from April 19-24, and some owners floated the idea of moving Philly Beer Week to coincide with that.

"We have a lot more breweries in town than we've ever had," said Tom Kehoe, the president of Yards Brewing Co. "We've got to hope that they come together and really want to work on making a fun week again. I think it's really a matter of just having some people that want to take charge and put their stake in the ground like Rich did, and say 'I'm going to make sure Philly Beer Week carries on.'"

Reed, Kehoe and other Philly Beer Week regulars spoke fondly of Colli, calling him a generous soul who was passionate about the local beer community.

"There will be quite a few toasts to Rich and his memory and his legacy, for sure," Reed said.