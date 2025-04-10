FIFA President Gianni Infantino stops by City Council, pledges $1 million to Philly and says 'Go Birds!'

When FIFA President Gianni Infantino stopped by City Council on Thursday, he admitted it can be confusing for him to talk about "football" in Philly with the Eagles just a couple months removed from their Super Bowl win. But he was still able to play to his audience and speak their language.

"It's difficult in this city right now to speak about football or soccer, but 'Go Birds,' as they say," Infantino said.

The leader of the sport's international governing body was in Philly to discuss the 2025 Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup, with Lincoln Financial Field hosting games for both. Infantino announced that FIFA would give the city $1 million to build soccer fields in the area and organize activities with local associations.

In June and July, Philadelphia will host eight games for the Club World Cup, a competition between professional teams, and next year it will host six games for the World Cup, a tournament of national teams.

On Thursday, Infantino also planned to meet with Mayor Cherelle Parker at Lemon Hill Park, which will be the site of the FIFA Fan Fest during the World Cup.

"We will bring teams from the entire world, we will bring fans from the entire world and we will bring them here because we know that you are such a welcoming city," Infantino said. "We know that they will feel good, they will mingle with all of you, you will fill the stadium, but they will fill the city with joy and happiness."

Infantino secured the FIFA presidency in 2016 after a corruption and bribery scandal involving most of the organization's top leaders led to the resignation of the Swiss-Italian's predecessor, Sepp Blatter. At the center of the controversy was the awarding of hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar, respectively. Infantino oversaw both of those tournaments, with the competition in Qatar also facing controversies over human rights abuses and climate concerns.

Since taking over, Infantino has worked on reforming the global entity. He has also implemented the video assistant referee tool and introduced the FIFA Forward program to improve the development of the sport globally.

The World Cup will be a part of a busy 2026 for Philadelphia, which will also be hosting a semiquincentennial celebration honoring America's 250th birthday, the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the MLB All-Star Game and the 50th anniversary of "Rocky."

"Next year will be a turning point for soccer in the city, and I am proud of the investments FIFA and City Council have made to grow the game in Philly and prepare for the World Cup in 2026," said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who will host a 2026 preparedness hearing on Monday. "We want to ensure next year is a success for Philadelphians of all ages, and by making investments to prepare for next year's festivities and expand opportunities for youth athletics, we are doing just that."