Philly breweries to unveil Kevin Bacon beer benefitting charity

Six Philadelphia breweries will unveil their sudsy tribute to the city's favorite footloose son later this month.

Kevin Bacon tapped Yards Brewing, Human Robot Brewery, Attic Brewing, Evil Genius Beer Co., Wissachickon Brewing and Sacred Vice Brewing to collaborate on a light beer bearing his likeness. Six Degrees of Fermentation is a 4% ABV Kölsch, available for a limited time only. It will be on tap and in six packs at each brewery between May 28 and June 30.

A portion of the beer's proceeds will benefit the SixDegrees.org, the actor's nonprofit which boosts grassroots work in communities across the U.S. Its cut of the sales will specifically support youth empowerment, equality and justice, sustainable living environment and emerging crisis programs.

The can art for Six Degrees of Fermentation features illustrations of Bacon in some of his best-known movie roles, including "Footloose," "Apollo 13," "Tremors" and "X-Men: First Class." Anyone who drinks the beer at all six breweries – and can prove it with stamps on a punch card – will be entered to win two VIP tickets to an upcoming Bacon Brothers show in Philadelphia, which includes a meet and greet. (The Bacon Brothers is the actor's band with his composer brother Michael.)

The beer officially debuts at a launch event the Yards taproom in Northern Liberties on Wednesday, May 28. Guests can enter a Kevin Bacon costume contest, play trivia and connect with local nonprofits from 6-8 p.m.. Those who donate at least $6 to SixDegrees.org will receive a sticker reading "What's shakin' Bacon." Though the party is free to attend, registration is required.

Kevin Bacon himself is not confirmed for the guest list, but the jury is still out on Kevin Bacon the pig.

