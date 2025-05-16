More Culture:

May 16, 2025

Philly breweries to unveil Kevin Bacon beer benefitting charity

Six Degrees of Fermentation will be available at Yards, Human Robot, Attic Brewing, Evil Genius, Wissahickon Brewing and Sacred Vice Brewing for a limited time.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Kevin Bacon beer Provided image/Aversa PR

A Kevin Bacon beer will debut at six Philadelphia breweries on May 28. The cans feature illustrations of some of the Philadelphia native's movie roles and sales raise money for the actor's charity.

Six Philadelphia breweries will unveil their sudsy tribute to the city's favorite footloose son later this month.

Kevin Bacon tapped Yards Brewing, Human Robot Brewery, Attic Brewing, Evil Genius Beer Co., Wissachickon Brewing and Sacred Vice Brewing to collaborate on a light beer bearing his likeness. Six Degrees of Fermentation is a 4% ABV Kölsch, available for a limited time only. It will be on tap and in six packs at each brewery between May 28 and June 30. 

MORE: Kansas City art museum fulfills Super Bowl bet by sending painting to Philly

A portion of the beer's proceeds will benefit the SixDegrees.org, the actor's nonprofit which boosts grassroots work in communities across the U.S. Its cut of the sales will specifically support youth empowerment, equality and justice, sustainable living environment and emerging crisis programs.

The can art for Six Degrees of Fermentation features illustrations of Bacon in some of his best-known movie roles, including "Footloose," "Apollo 13," "Tremors" and "X-Men: First Class." Anyone who drinks the beer at all six breweries – and can prove it with stamps on a punch card – will be entered to win two VIP tickets to an upcoming Bacon Brothers show in Philadelphia, which includes a meet and greet. (The Bacon Brothers is the actor's band with his composer brother Michael.)

The beer officially debuts at a launch event the Yards taproom in Northern Liberties on Wednesday, May 28. Guests can enter a Kevin Bacon costume contest, play trivia and connect with local nonprofits from 6-8 p.m.. Those who donate at least $6 to SixDegrees.org will receive a sticker reading "What's shakin' Bacon." Though the party is free to attend, registration is required.

Kevin Bacon himself is not confirmed for the guest list, but the jury is still out on Kevin Bacon the pig.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Attic Brewing Company Yards Brewing Company Evil Genius Beer Human Robot Kevin Bacon

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Group makes late push to save SS United States from being sunk

Chris Lachall

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Mental Health

Subtle cyberbullying, like excluding peers from group chats, is just as traumatic as overt attacks, study shows

Cyberbullying Trauma

TV

'Task' teaser features possible scenes from Wissahickon Valley Park

Mark Ruffalo Task trailer

Food & Drink

22 Center City restaurants will offer midweek lunch deals this summer

Center City lunch

Phillies

Phillies' Andrew Painter picks up first win since 2022, ups pitch count

Andrew-Painter-Phillies_061423_USAT

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved