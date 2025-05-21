More Sports:

May 21, 2025

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

The Eagles will make their first ever appearance on the behind the scenes show.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hoists the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HBO's "Hard Knocks" series — an inside look at training camp and, more recently, the offseason and in-season at an NFL team facility — has featured 24 seasons. And none of them have included the Eagles.

That will change in the latter half of the 2025 NFL season, when the in-season version of the show focuses on the NFC East.

The Bills will get more of a hands-on treatment as Josh Allen and company are under the microscope during training camp in August. But midway through the season, the Eagles, along with their rivals in the Commanders, Giants and Cowboys, will give fans an inside look.

Last season the AFC North was the first division to be featured (the Cardinals were the in-season team in 2023), and it took a look at the playoff race between the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals, with a little of the rebuilding Browns mixed in.

There was also a short-lived offseason version of "Hard Knocks," that essentially showed in real time what it looked like for the Giants to (mistakenly) let Saquon Barkley walk and sign with the Eagles. No team was willing or comfortable signing up for that again in 2025.

It will be interesting to see how many teams in the division are playoff hopefuls come the beginning of December, which is when the show is expected to begin filming. The Eagles are looking to become the first repeat winners of the NFC East in more than two decades.

