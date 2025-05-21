Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

May 21, 2025
HBO's "Hard Knocks" series — an inside look at training camp and, more recently, the offseason and in-season at an NFL team facility — has featured 24 seasons. And none of them have included the Eagles.
That will change in the latter half of the 2025 NFL season, when the in-season version of the show focuses on the NFC East.
The @BuffaloBills will be on Hard Knocks this summer. The NFC East will be the Hard Knocks: In Season division.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2025
Last season the AFC North was the first division to be featured (the Cardinals were the in-season team in 2023), and it took a look at the playoff race between the Steelers, Ravens and Bengals, with a little of the rebuilding Browns mixed in.
There was also a short-lived offseason version of "Hard Knocks," that essentially showed in real time what it looked like for the Giants to (mistakenly) let Saquon Barkley walk and sign with the Eagles. No team was willing or comfortable signing up for that again in 2025.
It will be interesting to see how many teams in the division are playoff hopefuls come the beginning of December, which is when the show is expected to begin filming. The Eagles are looking to become the first repeat winners of the NFC East in more than two decades.
Join the defending champion @PhiladelphiaEagles, alongside storied rivals @DallasCowboys, @NYGiants and @Commanders for #HardKnocks this winter.— Max (@StreamOnMax) May 21, 2025
Hard Knocks: In-Season with the NFC East premieres this December on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/ruhhrwh3ZL
