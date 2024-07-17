More Sports:

July 17, 2024

WATCH: Giants management reacts to Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles on 'Hard Knocks'

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' continues to show this offseason's Saquon Barkley free agency saga between the Giants and Eagles.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-minicamp Colleen Claggett/PhillyVoice

New Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Is the new offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the HBO NFL program, giving too much access? If you ask a Giants fan, that might be the case, as the painful Saquon Barkley free agency departure has played out on premium cable and the Max streaming platform. 

The latest video to go viral from the Giants' "Hard Knocks" is one that features Giants management reacting to the then-breaking news earlier this offseason of Barkley signing with the Eagles:

"We're gonna be fine," Giants president and co-owner John Mara says.

Well, we'll see about that in the fall where the Giants may be poised to finish last in the NFC East while paying their starting quarterback over $47 million. 

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

