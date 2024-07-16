More Sports:

July 16, 2024

Giants owner says on 'Hard Knocks' that he'd 'have a tough time sleeping' if Saquon Barkley joins Eagles, which happened

I have some bad news for John Mara about who Saquon Barkley is playing for in 2024.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon Barkley Eagles Press Conference Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports

The New York Giants probably aren't happy that when Saquon Barkley left in free agency, he landed with their most hated rival.

The New York Giants are currently featured in the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the famed HBO NFL program. On the latest episode that showcased New York's free agency plans during the Saquon Barkley sweepstakes, Giants president and co-owner John Mara certainly does not seem happy about the prospect of losing Barkley to the Eagles:

Well, with this airing now in July, I have some tough news to inform Mr. Mara. Barkley is indeed an Eagle, forming the best offense in the NFC East along with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and that elite offensive line.

The Giants, conversely, are paying Daniel Jones more than $47 million this year.

The Mara family and New York general manager Joe Schoen cannot be happy with the optics of how they've looked on "Hard Knocks." Imagine the fury from Eagles fans if this was aired on premium television and the Birds were the ones who consistently looked inept. 

MORE: Ranking the Eagles' best uniform combinations

