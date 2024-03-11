More Sports:

March 11, 2024

Report: Eagles are signing RB Saquon Barkley

The Eagles are signing former Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120822SaquonBarkley Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Soon-to-be Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major splash at running back, signing Saquon Barkley, formerly of the New York Giants, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Barkley was a rookie phenom after the Giants made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, racking up 2028 yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs, taking home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. In 2020, however, he tore an ACL, missing 14 games, and he had a down year in 2021 coming off of that injury. 

In 2022, Barkley had a comeback season, gaining 1650 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing touchdowns while serving as the best offensive weapon on a Giants team that surprisingly went to the playoffs.

In 2023, the Giants franchise tagged Barkley to his dismay. He still showed up for training camp anyway and played the good soldier. During the season, the Giants cycled through three ineffective quarterbacks, and there were times when the Giants' offense was so bad that they just gave the ball to Barkley over and over. In 14 games, he carried 247 times for 962 yards and 6 TDs, with a yards per carry average of 3.89. While 3.89 yards per carry isn't good, it was a hell of a lot better than all the other Giants' backs, none of whom rushed for better than 2.82 yards per carry.

His career stats: 

Saquon Barkley Rush Yards YPC TD 
2018 261 1307 5.0 11 
2019 217 1003 4.6 
2020 19 34 1.8 
2021 162 593 3.7 
2022 295 1312 4.4 10 
2023 247 962 3.9 
TOTAL 1201 5211 4.3 35 


And as a receiver: 

Saquon Barkley Rec Yards YPC TD 
2018 91 721 7.9 
2019 52 438 8.4 
2020 60 10.0 
2021 41 263 6.4 
2022 57 338 5.9 
2023 41 280 6.8 
TOTAL 288 2100 7.3 12 


While not as explosive as he was earlier in his career, Barkley is still a complete back who can run inside, run outside, catch passes out of the backfield, and pass protect. Given the out-of-character money they spent on a running back, the Eagles no doubt view Barkley as a threat both as a runner and as a receiver, the latter of which was missing almost entirely from their offense in 2023. In Philadelphia, Barkley will have a chance to run behind a good offensive line for the first time in his career. 

