Reactions to Eagles signing Saquon Barkley pour in

Speculation had brewed about the Eagles signing star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. The idea of Barkley playing with the talent in this offense was no doubt tantalizing, but it was foolish to ignore the organization's historical unwillingness to pay running backs top dollar.

Well, they broke the bank on Barkley, inking him to a three-year contract worth $26 million guaranteed with a maximum average annual salary of $15.833 million, which, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, would be the second-highest for an RB in NFL history.

Long gone are the days of Josh Adams leading the defending Super Bowl champions with a putrid 511 rushing yards.

The reactions on X are pouring in and people are amped:

That includes new teammates:

The media shared their takes, too:



One unhappy person? Dallas' Micah Parsons:



He badly wants to be an Eagle, right?

