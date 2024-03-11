Reactions to Eagles signing Saquon Barkley pour in

March 11, 2024
Speculation had brewed about the Eagles signing star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. The idea of Barkley playing with the talent in this offense was no doubt tantalizing, but it was foolish to ignore the organization's historical unwillingness to pay running backs top dollar.
Well, they broke the bank on Barkley, inking him to a three-year contract worth $26 million guaranteed with a maximum average annual salary of $15.833 million, which, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, would be the second-highest for an RB in NFL history.
Long gone are the days of Josh Adams leading the defending Super Bowl champions with a putrid 511 rushing yards.
The reactions on X are pouring in and people are amped:
hurts and barkley in the same backfield— Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) March 11, 2024
thigh formation pic.twitter.com/Gc7J7D04g0
The Eagles lost games to the Jets, Seahawks, and Cardinals when they were one first down away from victory formation late in the fourth quarter. Swift was solid but Saquon has the ability to hulk smash his way to a 3rd and 2 conversion in ways Swift can’t— Pierre (@PierreD1990) March 11, 2024
👀 Howie SZN— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 11, 2024
Yes sir!!! We Litty @saquon welcome my guy! https://t.co/6WflnrN7WP— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 11, 2024
Miles Sanders finished 5th in the NFL in rushing with the Eagles in 2022.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2024
D'Andre Swift finished 5th in the NFL in rushing with the Eagles in 2023.
Saquon Barkley is about to absolutely feast.
The #Eagles have the best set of WR/RB/TEs in the NFL— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 11, 2024
#eagles might see dynamic back helping to maximize their particular QB -- that the combination of the two exceeds sum of the parts. Prioritizing run game by pushing back against attrition in that area as Kelce retires. Not putting it all on the QB as passer. https://t.co/ymFSeItm5t— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) March 11, 2024
😂😂😂 sickening https://t.co/82oy6cUJnq— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 11, 2024
He badly wants to be an Eagle, right?
