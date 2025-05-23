N.J. Gov. Murphy joins clean cars coalition that seeks to make electric vehicles more affordable

Governors from 11 states, including New Jersey, formed an initiative Friday aimed at making electric cars cheaper and more accessible, and reducing vehicle pollution in the process.

The Affordable Clean Cars Coalition will work collaboratively to increase EV options, ease cost barriers and expand charging stations, among other goals. It was launched in response to "destabilizing actions from Congress and the federal government" in the American automotive industry, including the Trump administration's attempts to strip funds appropriated for electric vehicle infrastructure, impose new fees on the cars and levy tariffs that would hike their prices, a news release said.

On Thursday, the Republican-led U.S. Senate also passed a measure to halt California's planned phase-out of gas-powered cars. The state had planned to stop selling new gas vehicles by 2035.

"The federal government and Congress are putting polluters over people and creating needless chaos for consumers and the market, but our commitment to safeguarding Americans’ fundamental right to clean air is resolute," the coalition members said in a joint statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one of those members, as is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The rest of the coalition, comprised entirely of Democrats, includes Govs. Jared Polis (Colorado), Matt Meyer (Delaware), Wes Moore (Maryland), Maura Healy (Massachusetts), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Kathy Hochul (New York), Tina Kotek (Oregon), Dan McKee (Rhode Island) and Bob Ferguson (Washington).

The Affordable Clean Cars Coalition is a product of the U.S. Climate Alliance, the multi-state network launched in 2017 to lower American greenhouse gas emissions. Not all of the alliance's members, however, joined the coalition — including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The governors in the coalition plan to advance their mission by leaning on the Clean Air Act, which grants states the authority to implement plans to meet national air quality standards. They have pledged to develop solutions "that can be shared across state lines and eventually scaled by the federal government," though it appears unlikely the current administration would be receptive to such plans.

