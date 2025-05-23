More News:

May 23, 2025

N.J. Gov. Murphy joins clean cars coalition that seeks to make electric vehicles more affordable

The group formed in response to 'destabilizing actions' from the Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Electric Vehicles
Clean car coalition Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman; USA Today Network via Imagn Images

One of the goals for the Affordable Clean Car Coalition, which includes 11 U.S. governors, is to expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Governors from 11 states, including New Jersey, formed an initiative Friday aimed at making electric cars cheaper and more accessible, and reducing vehicle pollution in the process.

The Affordable Clean Cars Coalition will work collaboratively to increase EV options, ease cost barriers and expand charging stations, among other goals. It was launched in response to "destabilizing actions from Congress and the federal government" in the American automotive industry, including the Trump administration's attempts to strip funds appropriated for electric vehicle infrastructure, impose new fees on the cars and levy tariffs that would hike their prices, a news release said. 

MORE: John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2 for Senate Project series

On Thursday, the Republican-led U.S. Senate also passed a measure to halt California's planned phase-out of gas-powered cars. The state had planned to stop selling new gas vehicles by 2035.

"The federal government and Congress are putting polluters over people and creating needless chaos for consumers and the market, but our commitment to safeguarding Americans’ fundamental right to clean air is resolute," the coalition members said in a joint statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one of those members, as is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The rest of the coalition, comprised entirely of Democrats, includes Govs. Jared Polis (Colorado), Matt Meyer (Delaware), Wes Moore (Maryland), Maura Healy (Massachusetts), Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico), Kathy Hochul (New York), Tina Kotek (Oregon), Dan McKee (Rhode Island) and Bob Ferguson (Washington).

The Affordable Clean Cars Coalition is a product of the U.S. Climate Alliance, the multi-state network launched in 2017 to lower American greenhouse gas emissions. Not all of the alliance's members, however, joined the coalition — including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The governors in the coalition plan to advance their mission by leaning on the Clean Air Act, which grants states the authority to implement plans to meet national air quality standards. They have pledged to develop solutions "that can be shared across state lines and eventually scaled by the federal government," though it appears unlikely the current administration would be receptive to such plans.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Electric Vehicles New Jersey Pollution Phil Murphy Governors

Videos

Featured

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

As summer travel surges, movement to end roadway deaths gains momentum
Cape-May_dsc09781_52384396006_o.jpg

Cape May, NJ wows to put on your radar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2

Fetterman McCormick debate

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Women's Health

Enhanced imaging could vastly improve cancer detection in people with dense breasts, study finds

Dense Breasts Cancer Screening

Arts & Culture

UArts 'celebration of life' will mark anniversary of closure

Uarts celebration of life

Weekend

Memorial Day, 'Rent' and horses: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved