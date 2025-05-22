More News:

May 22, 2025

John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2 for Senate Project series

The Pennsylvania lawmakers from opposing parties will appear in Boston for the event, which will stream on Fox Nation.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Debates
Fetterman McCormick debate Megan Smith & Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

Sens. John Fetterman (left) and Dave McCormick (right) will debate in the Senate Project series on June 2.

Neither John Fetterman nor Dave McCormick are up for reelection, but Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators will appear in a debate next month.

Fetterman, a Democrat, and McCormick, a Republican, will discuss various political issues for the Senate Project series, which pairs senators from opposing parties. Their debate will be held at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston on Monday, June 2, in front of a live audience — though the event will also be livestreamed on Fox Nation. Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream will moderate the discussion.

MORE: School District of Philadelphia lost nearly $700,000 to cyber fraud, city controller says

McCormick and Fetterman's debate will be the sixth installment of the Senate Project, which launched in 2022 with a discussion between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). The series later matched Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) with Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) with Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Marco Rubio (R-Florida) with Chris Coons (D-Delaware). Most recently, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) appeared in a 2024 conversation moderated by former NBC News host Chuck Todd.

While Fetterman and McCormick belong to different political parties, they've been increasingly aligned in recent months. McCormick defended his colleague earlier in May amid reports of former staffers questioning Fetterman's fitness for office. In February, the senators met at Fetterman's home in Braddock for joint interviews about their shared goals for Pennsylvania. The pair had also been scheduled to appear together at a Pittsburgh event promoting McCormick's book "Who Believed In You?" in March, but their conversation was later canceled.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Debates Pennsylvania Fox News John Fetterman Dave McCormick Senators

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa.'s new-look license plates to appear on cars soon

Pennsylvania License Plates

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Senior Health

First-of-its-kind Alzheimer's blood test made by Malvern company gets FDA clearance

Alzheimer's Blood Test

Food & Drink

Brewery owners try to save Philly Beer Week after organizer's death

Philly Beer Weekn 2025

Food & Drink

Fishtown Taps returns with Tuesday happy hour deals through October

Fishtown Taps Margarita

Phillies

Jesús Luzardo's historically dominant start for Phillies an example of Plan B sometimes being better

Jesus-Luzardo-Phillies-Dodgers-4.4.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved