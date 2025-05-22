John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2 for Senate Project series

Neither John Fetterman nor Dave McCormick are up for reelection, but Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators will appear in a debate next month.

Fetterman, a Democrat, and McCormick, a Republican, will discuss various political issues for the Senate Project series, which pairs senators from opposing parties. Their debate will be held at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston on Monday, June 2, in front of a live audience — though the event will also be livestreamed on Fox Nation. Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream will moderate the discussion.

McCormick and Fetterman's debate will be the sixth installment of the Senate Project, which launched in 2022 with a discussion between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). The series later matched Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) with Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) with Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Marco Rubio (R-Florida) with Chris Coons (D-Delaware). Most recently, Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) appeared in a 2024 conversation moderated by former NBC News host Chuck Todd.

While Fetterman and McCormick belong to different political parties, they've been increasingly aligned in recent months. McCormick defended his colleague earlier in May amid reports of former staffers questioning Fetterman's fitness for office. In February, the senators met at Fetterman's home in Braddock for joint interviews about their shared goals for Pennsylvania. The pair had also been scheduled to appear together at a Pittsburgh event promoting McCormick's book "Who Believed In You?" in March, but their conversation was later canceled.

