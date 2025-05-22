More Events:

Memorial Day, 'Rent' and horses: Your weekend guide to things to do

Free movies are also screening at Cira Green and Clark Park.

By Kristin Hunt
The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is returning to Chester County for its first weekend. The event will close June 1.

With gray skies and possible rain expected for the foreseeable future, conditions are not looking ideal for a trip down the shore this Memorial Day weekend. Fortunately, (mostly) indoor entertainment options are available right here in Philadelphia.

The National Constitution Center is getting in the holiday spirit with themed lectures, demos and crafts at its Old City headquarters. The Arden Theatre Company has also kicked off a new production of "Rent," complete with cozy couch seating. And while the free Friday night movie in Clark Park may get rained out, there's a contingency plan for that.

A combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell horse show and country fair is also opening in Chester County. Check out your weekend options below:

Watch 'Rent' from a couch

Sick of watching theater from a tiny, stiff seat? Plop down on a sofa for Arden Theatre Company's production of "Rent," running now through June 29. The theater has reserved the first two rows — in this case, six couches surrounding the stage — for discounted rush tickets. Audiences can purchase the seats for $20 up to three days before showtime at the TKTS booth at Independence Visitor Center. Otherwise, tickets are $38 to $55, and going fast.

Meet horses and ride a carousel

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is a showcase for equestrians, but it's also an opportunity to eat your weight in funnel cake. The hybrid event invites crowds to spectate horse jumping, enjoy fair food and ride classic carnival attractions all at the same sprawling Chester County complex. Ticket prices for the competitions vary, but the show is on now through Sunday, June 1. 

Learn about Memorial Day history

Curators at the National Constitution Center will explain the origins of Memorial Day and some of the country's best-known war memorials during the museum's holiday programming. These lectures will be offered daily Saturday through Monday, alongside crafts for kids, games on the front lawn and demos on proper flag folding. The "coffee and conversation" with historian Robert J. Kodosky, however, will happen just once: Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Catch a free outdoor movie

Though most of Philly's outdoor summer movie programs haven't dusted off their projectors quite yet, two are offering a free show this weekend. Sunset Social will screen the recent Pixar film "Elemental" at Cira Green on Saturday afternoon, while cinéSPEAK is kicking off its annual series Friday night in Clark Park with the Palestinian dramedy "It Must Be Heaven." In case of rain, the latter moves to Saturday.

