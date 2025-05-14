Arden to offer $20 onstage 'couch rush tickets' for upcoming 'RENT' shows

Starting tomorrow, theater-goers can catch the Arden Theatre's upcoming production of "Rent" from the comfort of their own couch — sort of.

From May 15-June 22, performances at the Old City venue will include seating for 25 in two rows of sofas on three sides of the stage. Tickets for the unique viewpoint will be available for $20 up to 72 hours in advance at the TKTS booth on Market Street, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Terrence Nolen, producing artistic director of the Arden and co-director for "Rent," said that the seating is inspired by the original Broadway production, which offered $20 rush tickets for the first two rows of seats.

“They wanted to make the show, which is about young people, accessible to young people — and our couch seating will do the same," Nolan said in a statement. "This is not VIP seating — it will be loud, there will be lights in your eyes — but it will be a unique and more affordable way for people to experience 'Rent' at the Arden.”

"Rent," which tells the story of a group of poor artists living in the East Village, opened on Broadway in 1996. It ran for 12 years before closing in 2008, and won four Tonys as well as a Pulitzer Prize. It was also the first show to offer rush seats at the front of the theater — those tickets were typically available for the rows in the back.

"Rent" at the Arden opens in previews on May 15 and was extended through June 29. Performances take place Tuesdays through Sundays with both evening and matinée shows.

The TKTS booth, a new location for the New York City staple that's been available since the 1970s, opened in November 2024. The counter offers 30-50% off tickets at theaters in and around Philadelphia up to three days in advance of performances.