May 23, 2025

Metallica is selling a cheesesteak- and Eagles-themed poster at their concerts this weekend in South Philly

Is there anything Philadelphia loves more than a Super Bowl ring and some whiz?

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Metallica Lincoln Financial Field Alex Gould/Imagn Images

Metallica frontman James Hetfield will take center stage at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday and Sunday night. Fans can buy a Philly-themed poster being sold exclusively at the shows.

Exit light and enter night this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field when legendary thrash metal act Metallica comes to South Philadelphia for a pair of shows. 

To celebrate the band's return to the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions and heavyweight sandwiches, Metallica is releasing an Eagles- and cheesesteak-themed poster for their Friday and Sunday concerts.

The band said the poster will be exclusively available at the Linc. 

Metallica has not played in Philadelphia since an Oct. 2018 show at the venue currently known as the Wells Fargo Center. They'll take the stage Friday with Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills and again on Sunday with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of their "M72 World Tour."

This is a part of a "No Repeat Weekends" aspect of Metallica's tour. With different opening acts and set lists for each night, concertgoers are guaranteed to see unique performances. For a band that has more than four decades worth of material and a big mix of hits and beloved deep cuts, that checks out, particularly for hardcore fans.  

For those who want to get their hands on some Metallica merchandise, but won't be attending the shows, the band has a pop-up shop in South Philly that runs through early Sunday evening. The M72 Pop-Up Shop can be found at the corner of 23rd and Shunk streets, where there is a shopping center with a ShopRite and other stores. 

Regarding the pop-up, Metallica's website states:

"Each M72 Pop-Up Shop will feature its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster, event tee, and skateboard designed by some of your favorite artists... Plus, you'll find staples you've come to expect from the Metallica Pop-Up Shop, including a full selection of new and classic merch and high-quality Metallica-branded Yeti products."

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

