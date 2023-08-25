Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery

Next month, the Woodlands will offer families the chance to explore things that go bump in the night.

The West Philly arboretum and cemetery is gearing up to host another free Nature Night, this one dedicated to Dracula's favorite animal – the bat.



Visitors can take a guided walk through the graveyard and up to the site's peak after sunset to watch for bats flying in the night sky. The group will gather at Hamilton Mansion, the English-style home built in the 18th century, at 7:30 p.m.



Before that, staff from the Discovery Center will give advice on bird watching, and help attendees look for owls, and the Walnut Street West Free Library will offer a storytime for kids. Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks and flashlights.



The event starts at 6 p.m. Though it is free, registration is recommended.

Friday, Sept. 8

6-8 p.m. | Free

The Woodlands

4000 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

