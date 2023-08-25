More Events:

August 25, 2023

Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery

The Sept. 8 event includes a storytime for kids and an owl watch led by urban biodiversity experts

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Nature
Bat night Woodlands Riizz/Unsplash

The Woodlands in West Philly is hosting Bat Night on Friday Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can try to spot the flying mammals during a nature walk at dusk.

Next month, the Woodlands will offer families the chance to explore things that go bump in the night.

The West Philly arboretum and cemetery is gearing up to host another free Nature Night, this one dedicated to Dracula's favorite animal – the bat. 

MORE EVENTS: Free music festival in East Passyunk to feature dozens of Philly artists

Visitors can take a guided walk through the graveyard and up to the site's peak after sunset to watch for bats flying in the night sky. The group will gather at Hamilton Mansion, the English-style home built in the 18th century, at 7:30 p.m.

Before that, staff from the Discovery Center will give advice on bird watching, and help attendees look for owls, and the Walnut Street West Free Library will offer a storytime for kids. Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks and flashlights.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Though it is free, registration is recommended.

Nature Nights: Bat Night

Friday, Sept. 8
6-8 p.m. | Free
The Woodlands
4000 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Nature Philadelphia Owls Bats The Woodlands Free Library West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chester County judge orders Bam Margera to wear alcohol-monitoring bracelet, attend AA meetings
bam margera chester county judge

Sponsored

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Eagles

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey on James Harden situation: 'It's not our first rodeo'
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Celtics

Women's Health

Severe pregnancy complications have surged in Pennsylvania, and they're particularly prevalent in Philly
Pregnancy complications PA

Celebrities

'Jersey Shore' stars seen at Wawa locations in Cape May County
jersey shore wildwood wawa

Festivals

Free music festival in East Passyunk to feature dozens of Philly artists
East Passyunk Music Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved