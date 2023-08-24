Free music festival in East Passyunk to feature dozens of Philly artists

Cosmo Baker and DJ Diamond Kuts are among the Philly-based artists scheduled to perform at a free music festival in East Passyunk this September.

The neighborhood's inaugural music festival will take over East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. More than two dozen Philly musicians and bands have signed on to perform at five stages.

MORE: Over 100 spirits available to sample at Twisted Tail's Whiskey Bonanza

Baker and DJ Diamond Kuts will perform sets on Tasker Street, as will other artists like Lelu Lenore. Electro-pop duo Korine will perform an hour-long set on Juniper Street after a full day of performances from Casey Parker, the West Philadelphia Orchestra, Guachinangos and students at the Paul Green Rock Academy.

Watkins Street will have performances from Red Touch Black, the Last Generation on Film, Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar, City Rhythm, Lady HD and Jimmy Jorge and the Latin Express.



Other artists on the lineup include Matthew Gordon, Valentina Janie, East Passyunk Opera Project and Batala Philly. More information about the festival's lineup can be found on the neighborhood's website.

In addition to music, street food will be available from P'unk Burger, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Cantina Los Caballitos, Flannel, Noir, Stogie Joe's and Pub on Passyunk East. Giordano Garden Groceries, Inside Out Pizza and Penn Beer will also have tents set up.

Kids can pet animals with the Philly Goat Project, catch and blow bubbles with Philly's Bubble Lady and enjoy face painting, crafts, a bounce house, balloon animals and circus performers.

Nice Things Handmade has curated a vintage marketplace with vendors selling art prints, vinyl records, upcycled home goods, jewelry and vintage clothing. Philly-based artist and illustrator Martha Rich designed concert posters, t-shirts and other music festival merchandise that will be sold during the event.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets

Philadelphia, PA 19145