August 23, 2023

Over 100 spirits available to sample at Twisted Tail's Whiskey Bonanza

The 8th annual event returns to the Society Hill bar Thursday, Sept. 28 with liquor, a cocktail competition and a pig roast. Tickets are on sale now

By Maggie Mancini
Whiskey Bonanza returns to The Twisted Tail in Society Hill on Thursday, Sept. 28 with 100 varieties of whiskey and a Southern pig roast.

To celebrate the return of Bourbon Heritage Month in September, The Twisted Tail is hosting a whiskey tasting event that features specialty cocktails and more than 100 varieties of the distilled spirit. 

Whiskey Bonanza takes place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7-10 p.m. at the Society Hill bar and restaurant (509 S. Second St.). In its eighth year, the event features a Southern pig roast, live music from Philly-based musician Reverend Chris and slow-cooked barbecue from Deke's BBQ.

MORE: Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings

Distilleries whose whiskey will be served include Buffalo Trace, Chicken Cock Whiskey, New Liberty, Woodford Reserve, Heaven Hill, Few Spirits and Widow Jane. Philly bartenders will compete to see who can craft the perfect cocktail using whiskeys included in the tasting event, and guests can vote for their favorites before the end of the night. 

Tickets are available for $65, with $40 tickets for designated drivers. 

The annual event is a celebration of Bourbon Heritage Month, which was established by Congress in 2007. Bourbon is America's "native spirit" because of its roots in colonial America.

Bourbon is a type of whiskey but is different from other varieties in that it must use at least 51% corn in its recipe, according to the American Bourbon Association. 

"American whiskey's roots date back to the 17th century in Pennsylvania," George Reilly, owner of The Twisted Tail, said in a press release. "Eastern European settlers established their homesteads and farms here, sowing rye seeds on a large scale, and distilling surplus grains into whiskey. The Twisted Tail seeks to pay homage to this rich history and rejoice in the spirit's journey by presenting a diverse array of over 100 whiskeys through the Whiskey Bonanza and a wide selection of brown spirits available all year round."

Each Friday night during Bourbon Heritage Month, The Twisted Tail will host a happy hour highlighting distilleries and serving limited-edition cocktails. 

Maggie Mancini
