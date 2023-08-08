More Events:

August 08, 2023

Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings

Organized by Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, the family-friendly event takes place at Germantown's Wyck Historic House and Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly

The 2023 Philadelphia Honey Festival takes place at two locations in September; first at Wyck Historic House on Saturday, Sept. 16 and then Bartram's Garden on Sunday, Sept. 17.

People of all ages can celebrate National Honey Month this September with late-summer festivals at two locations, both offering with honey and cider tastings, bee-themed activities and demonstrations by professional beekeepers. 

The Philadelphia Honey Festival, organized in partnership with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, returns to Wyck Historic House in Germantown, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend at each location.

Don Shump, owner of the Philadelphia Bee Co., will be performing bee beard demonstrations, covering his face, neck and shoulders with thousands honeybees. There also will be live honey extractions performed by beekeepers, showing how the sweet syrup makes its way from the comb to the jar. 

Among other activities, at Wyck Historic House there will be a scavenger hunt for children, guests can press fresh apple cider and Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn, will talk about holistic and medicinal remedies using honey. Bartram's Garden will organize a family parade, offer a live reading of "Nerdi Bunny" by Aisha Toombs along with other family-friendly activities. Vendors will be at both on-sites selling honey jars.

Philadelphia Honey Festival

Times vary; visit links below more info
Free to attend
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 | Wyck Historic House
6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19144
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 | Bartram's Garden
5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19143

Festivals Honey Philadelphia Family-Friendly Germantown Farming Bees Bartram's Garden

