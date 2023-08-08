Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings

People of all ages can celebrate National Honey Month this September with late-summer festivals at two locations, both offering with honey and cider tastings, bee-themed activities and demonstrations by professional beekeepers.

The Philadelphia Honey Festival, organized in partnership with the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, returns to Wyck Historic House in Germantown, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend at each location.

MORE: Where to visit sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Don Shump, owner of the Philadelphia Bee Co., will be performing bee beard demonstrations, covering his face, neck and shoulders with thousands honeybees. There also will be live honey extractions performed by beekeepers, showing how the sweet syrup makes its way from the comb to the jar.

Among other activities, at Wyck Historic House there will be a scavenger hunt for children, guests can press fresh apple cider and Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn, will talk about holistic and medicinal remedies using honey. Bartram's Garden will organize a family parade, offer a live reading of "Nerdi Bunny" by Aisha Toombs along with other family-friendly activities. Vendors will be at both on-sites selling honey jars.

Times vary; visit links below more info

Free to attend

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 | Wyck Historic House

6026 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19144

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 | Bartram's Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19143