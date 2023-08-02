Where to visit sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

As August gets underway, sunflowers' bright yellow petals have begun unfurling on farms — and Instagram feeds — across the region.

Sunflowers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are typically planted between April and June, and with the maturation period ranging between 70 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal times to visit sunflower fields.

Here are some sunflower farms in the Philly area to visit for photo opportunities and flower-picking before the ephemeral blooms vanish.

Know of any sunflower fields in Pennsylvania or New Jersey that we missed? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

137 W. Knowlton Rd, Media, PA

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County boasts 5,000 sunflower plants in eight varieties. For the pick-your-own experience, guests can pick five flowers for $11 when tickets are purchased in advance online.



133 Church Rd. Medford, NJ 08055

Each year, Johnson's Corner Farm hosts a Summer Sunflower Celebration on the evenings of Thursday through Sunday. Guests can join a hayride to the farm's sunflower maze and embark on a "Sunflower Stroll." Time slots can be reserved online.

5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Hellerick's Family Farm in Bucks County offers Sunflower Days starting Aug. 15. Visitors can walk or take a hayride through multiple sunflower fields with differing flower varieties. Reservations are now open and can be made online. Included with a $14.99 ticket to the sunflower fields is one free sunflower and admission to the Adventure Farm area, which includes dozens of family-friendly activities.

660 Oak Grove Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Dalton Farms, located in Gloucester County, has a pick-your-own sunflower field that is open Aug. 26 through Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (They are also open on Friday, Sept. 1, Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Friday, October 6.) There will be live music performances, food and wine events. Tickets will be available soon. Flowers cost $2 each or $10 for 10.