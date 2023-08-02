More Events:

August 02, 2023

Where to visit sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Several farms in the area offer photogenic blooms and pick-your-own experiences

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Sunflowers
sunflower farms NJ pennsylvania Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This month, several sunflower fields in Pennsylvania and South Jersey are offering pick-your-own experiences as well as Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

As August gets underway, sunflowers' bright yellow petals have begun unfurling on farms — and Instagram feeds — across the region.

Sunflowers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are typically planted between April and June, and with the maturation period ranging between 70 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal times to visit sunflower fields.

MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular to relocate to FDR Park this year

Here are some sunflower farms in the Philly area to visit for photo opportunities and flower-picking before the ephemeral blooms vanish.

Know of any sunflower fields in Pennsylvania or New Jersey that we missed? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Rd, Media, PA

Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County boasts 5,000 sunflower plants in eight varieties. For the pick-your-own experience, guests can pick five flowers for $11 when tickets are purchased in advance online.

Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Rd. Medford, NJ 08055

Each year, Johnson's Corner Farm hosts a Summer Sunflower Celebration on the evenings of Thursday through Sunday. Guests can join a hayride to the farm's sunflower maze and embark on a "Sunflower Stroll." Time slots can be reserved online.

Hellrick's Family Farm

5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Hellerick's Family Farm in Bucks County offers Sunflower Days starting Aug. 15. Visitors can walk or take a hayride through multiple sunflower fields with differing flower varieties. Reservations are now open and can be made online. Included with a $14.99 ticket to the sunflower fields is one free sunflower and admission to the Adventure Farm area, which includes dozens of family-friendly activities.

Dalton Farms

660 Oak Grove Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Dalton Farms, located in Gloucester County, has a pick-your-own sunflower field that is open Aug. 26 through Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (They are also open on Friday, Sept. 1, Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Friday, October 6.) There will be live music performances, food and wine events. Tickets will be available soon. Flowers cost $2 each or $10 for 10.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Sunflowers Philadelphia South Jersey Entertainment Flowers New Jersey Weekend Nature Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police seek teens who vandalized West Chester Railroad locomotive
West Chester Railroad

Sponsored

When to Consider Hiring a Private Banker?
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

Phillies

How the Phillies can still improve after the trade deadline
Phillies-Aaron-Nola_080223_USAT

Streaming

Netflix docuseries on female rappers features Tierra Whack, Bahamadia
Ladies First docuseries

Festivals

Philly Fringe Festival returns with original theater, performance art, circus workshops and pop-up cabaret
Philly Fringe Fest 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved