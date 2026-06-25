Beabadoobee to bring her first arena tour to Philadelphia this fall

Beabadoobee is bringing her first arena tour to Philadelphia this fall.

The indie rock singer-songwriter will perform at the Liacouras Center on Friday, Oct. 2, as part of the newly announced Powerlines Tour, her biggest headlining tour to date. Wisp is scheduled to open the show.

The concert comes about two weeks after the Sept. 18 release of Pylon, Beabadoobee's fourth studio album.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beabadoobee has become one of indie rock's fastest-rising artists, blending grunge, alternative rock and bedroom pop. She also reached a broader audience after opening select dates of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2. An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Beabadoo's Powerlines Tour

Friday, Oct. 2

Liacouras Center

1776 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.