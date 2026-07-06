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July 06, 2026

TikTok breakout Bella Kay will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on Sept. 13

The singer behind the hit "iloveitiloveitiloveit" will stop in Philadelphia on her debut North American headlining tour.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
bella kay.png Photo Credit/Samantha Monendo

TikTok breakout Bella Kay will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia on Sept. 13 as part of her first headlining tour.

Bella Kay is bringing her first headlining tour to Philadelphia this fall.

The 20-year-old pop singer will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday, Sept. 13. Hailey Picardi will open the show.

Kay built a large following on TikTok with songs including "The Sick" and "iloveitiloveitiloveit," which became her biggest hit. Her debut album, My Reckless Abandon, will be released July 12.

The Philly concert is one of several stops on her fall tour, which also includes performances in Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10. Fans also can sign up for presale access through Bella Kay's website.

Bella Kay's "The Reckless Tour"

Sunday, Sept. 13
Theatre of Living Arts
334 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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