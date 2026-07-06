TikTok breakout Bella Kay will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on Sept. 13

Bella Kay is bringing her first headlining tour to Philadelphia this fall.

The 20-year-old pop singer will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday, Sept. 13. Hailey Picardi will open the show.

Kay built a large following on TikTok with songs including "The Sick" and "iloveitiloveitiloveit," which became her biggest hit. Her debut album, My Reckless Abandon, will be released July 12.

The Philly concert is one of several stops on her fall tour, which also includes performances in Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10. Fans also can sign up for presale access through Bella Kay's website.

Bella Kay's "The Reckless Tour"

Sunday, Sept. 13

Theatre of Living Arts

334 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

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