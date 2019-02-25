More Health:

February 25, 2019

Recall: more than 173,000 pounds of frozen boneless pork rib entrées

Glass, plastic could contaminate Boston Market brand pork microwave dinners

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
boston market boneless pork rib Photo courtesy/U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The recalled product.

More than 173,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products are being recalled from U.S. retailers after consumers reported finding pieces of glass or plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Produced by Bellisio Foods in Jackson, Ohio, between Dec. 7, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019, the boneless pork rib patties may be contaminated with extraneous materials — specifically, pieces of glass or hard plastic, the recall reads.

Bellisio makes more than 400 frozen food products marketed under its Michelina's and Eat! brands, as well as under licensed brands including Boston Market, Chili's and Atkins, CBS News reports.

RELATED READ: Peaches, nectarines, plums face recall due to potential contamination

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consuming the products, according to the government agency. 

The recalled 14-ounce Boston Market meals labeled “Home Style Meals Boneless pork rib shaped patty with BBQ sauce and mashed potatoes” microwave dinners have "best-by" dates ranging from December this year to mid-February 2020. Additionally, the recalled meals have the USDA establishment number "EST. 18297" printed on the packaging.

The FSIS warns the product may be in consumers' freezers, but should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the agency added.

Consumers should look for the following dates and lot codes to determine whether they have any of the recalled frozen dinners on hand:  

• "BEST BY" date of 12/07/2019 with the lot code 8341; 

• "BEST BY" date of 01/04/2020 with the lot code 9004;

• "BEST BY" date of 01/24/2020 with the lot code 9024; or 

• "BEST BY" date of 02/15/2020 with the lot code 9046.

