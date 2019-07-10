More News:

July 10, 2019

Bucks County ambulance companies to pay $450,000 in Medicare fraud case

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Fraud
Bensalem ambulance fraud Source/Pexels.com

The owners of two Bensalem ambulance companies allegedly made false statements to state and federal officials to defraud Medicare in 2016. They companies continued to operate after their licenses were revoked, prosecutors said.

A pair of ambulance companies based in Bensalem have agreed to pay more than $450,000 to resolve federal allegations that they made false statements to defraud the Medicare system, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Unicare Ambulance LLC and EasternCare Ambulance (PA Paramedics LLC), along with their owners, Damon Wade and ex-wife Amy Wade, agreed to the judgment based on the allegations of a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

From September 2015 through August 2016, the defendants made false statements to state and federal officials in order to avoid overpayment debts to the U.S. Medicare program. Damon Wade also attempted to conceal the fact that his state paramedic license had previously been suspended because he admitted to forging a physician's signature, according to prosecutors.

When the Pennsylvania Department of Health discovered what was going on, Unicare's ambulance license was revoked, but the company continued to provide and bill Medicare for ambulance services, prosecutors said.

Suspicious activity at the company was discovered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, its local Medicare Administrative Contractor, Novitas Solutions Inc., and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the General Counsel.

In early 2018, Unicare’s Medicare enrollment was revoked for three years for and all pending pre-revocation Medicare payments to the company were suspended.

“Ownership disclosure and licensing requirements ensure that healthcare in Pennsylvania is provided by qualified, competent, and trustworthy professionals,” said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. “Attempts to undermine or defraud those systems put Pennsylvanians at risk and allow sleazy operators to continue providing services under new corporate identities."

The companies and their owners will pay a total of $459,907.42 to resolve the allegations without a determination of liability.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Fraud Bucks County Pennsylvania Medicare Ambulance

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved