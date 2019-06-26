More News:

June 26, 2019

Hainesport man allegedly stole $2.5 million from employer over 14-year period

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Esposito mug Source/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Charles Esposito, 78, of Hainesport, allegedly stole $2.5 million from Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope between 2006 and 2019.

A Burlington County man turned himself into police this week on charges that he stole more than $2.5 million from his employer over a period lasting 14 years, prosecutors said.

Charles Esposito, 78, of Hainesport, was an accountant for Moorestown-based OldCastle BuildingEnvelope, a company that provides custom-engineered walling, windows, entrances and other systems for commercial properties. The company has operations in 32 countries.

Between 2005 and 2019, Esposito allegedly conducted 243 fraudulent transactions by circumventing the company’s check issuance procedures. Funds were diverted for his personal gain, authorities said.

RELATED: Six crewmen charged and remain in federal custody for $1 billion cocaine bust

In April, officials at the company became suspicious about a handwritten check for $18,500. The check had been signed by Esposito and contained a second signature that appeared to be a forgery.

Esposito is charged with theft by deception, computer criminal activity and misapplication of entrusted property, according to authorities. He surrendered himself to the Moorestown Township Police Department, was processed on a summons and released pending the preparation of the case to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Moorestown Burlington County New Jersey Crime Fraud

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Business

Philadelphia Energy Solutions will close oil refinery that caught fire
Philly Oil refinery closing

TV

'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay
The Office Netflix nbc

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved