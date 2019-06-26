Hainesport man allegedly stole $2.5 million from employer over 14-year period

A Burlington County man turned himself into police this week on charges that he stole more than $2.5 million from his employer over a period lasting 14 years, prosecutors said.

Charles Esposito, 78, of Hainesport, was an accountant for Moorestown-based OldCastle BuildingEnvelope, a company that provides custom-engineered walling, windows, entrances and other systems for commercial properties. The company has operations in 32 countries.

Between 2005 and 2019, Esposito allegedly conducted 243 fraudulent transactions by circumventing the company’s check issuance procedures. Funds were diverted for his personal gain, authorities said.