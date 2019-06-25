More News:

June 25, 2019

Six crewmen charged and remain in federal custody for $1 billion cocaine bust

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Drug Bust
Cocaine bust Port of Philadelphia Screenshot/Google Street View

Six crew members were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement with the recent $1 billion cocaine drug bust aboard a container ship that docked in the Port of Philadelphia last week.

Six crew members were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement with the recent $1 billion cocaine drug bust aboard the MSC Gayane — a container ship that was docked in the Port of Philadelphia last week. 

All six crew members face drug conspiracy charges. Five out of the six crewmen will remain in federal custody pending a trial following a hearing held on Monday. The hearing for the sixth defendant will be held at a later date, according to the Associated Press

The six men have been identified as Ivan Durasevic, Nenad Illic, Aleksandar Kavaia, Bosko Markovic, Laauli Pulu, and Fonofaavae Tiasaga, according to NBC10Tiasaga and Durasevic were the first charged last Thursday with conspiracy to possess cocaine. Four of the five suspects waived their preliminary hearings while the fifth suspect asked from a continuance through his attorney, which was granted by the judge. 

The nationalities of the six crew members are not officially known at this time. According to an attorney, one of the defendants is from Montenegro. There were two interpreters present in the court room that spoke Serbian and Samoan with the defendants, according to the Associated Press. 

The crew members allegedly admitted to helping load cocaine onto the cargo ship while it was at sea off the west coast of South America, according to an affidavit. Authorities said 14 boats approached the ship on two separate occasions. Records show the previous ports of call were the Bahamas on June 13, Panama on June 9, Peru on May 24, and Columbia on May 19.

Officials announced last week that 16.5 tons of cocaine – worth $1 billion – were found on the MSC Gayane, a Swiss-owned company ship, while docked in Philadelphia. CBS News reported last Wednesday that officials said there may be another 30 tons of cocaine – or 60,000 pounds – stashed onboard the vessel. As of Monday, agents were still scanning containers for narcotics.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Drug Bust Philadelphia Port of Philadelphia Court

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season
Dak-Prescott-Jason-Garrett_062419_usat

Movies

'Toy Story 4' opens with franchise box-office record and third-highest opening weekend of 2019
0624_Toy Story 4 opening weekend

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Kapler, Klentak must do better — or this Phillies season will be over soon
Gabe-Kapler_062419_usat

Crime

Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot wanted to warn police about aliens
Bahney House bomb threat

Prevention

Coffee proves to be a fat-burning, obesity-fighting beverage in 'pioneering' study
coffee obesity prevention

Books

Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far
Amazon Best Books of the Year So Far

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved