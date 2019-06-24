More News:

June 24, 2019

Camden woman fatally stabbed by identical twin sister, prosecutors say

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Camden last weekend allegedly by her identical twin sister, county prosecutors said Monday. 

Authorities charged 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez with first-degree aggravated manslaughter following an investigation of the incident on June 22. 

Police responded to the Centennial Village Apartments, located in the 1200 block of East State Street, around 5:40 a.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious woman. 

The victim, Anna Ramirez, was found suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Amanda Ramirez was arrested the same day the incident occurred, but charges were not announced until Monday. She remains held at the Camden County Correctional Facility ahead of a pretrial detention hearing. 

