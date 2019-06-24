Camden woman fatally stabbed by identical twin sister, prosecutors say

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Camden last weekend allegedly by her identical twin sister, county prosecutors said Monday.

Authorities charged 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez with first-degree aggravated manslaughter following an investigation of the incident on June 22.

Police responded to the Centennial Village Apartments, located in the 1200 block of East State Street, around 5:40 a.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious woman.