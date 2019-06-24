Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot arrested

Lebanon County man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly put a bomb in the parking lot of a hotel, police said.

Investigators said David Oxenrider, 28, of Myerstown, called to report a suspicious package near the Bahney House hotel in Myerstown, located about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and members of the hazardous devices and explosives unit disabled the alleged bomb, according to the Associated Press. The surrounding area was evacuated and blocked off for several hours. No one was injured.

Police allege Oxenrider reported the bomb threat to police himself and was found with the suspicious package when police arrived at the scene. He is charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

On Facebook, Bahney House said "the threat was not intended toward any guest."

"As you may be aware, we received what what was determined to be a credible threat from a hotel guest this morning. The threat was not intended toward any guests or employees but the person wanted to be heard by the authorities," the post said.

The Reading Eagle reported neighbors and friends of the suspect reported knowing about the possibility of a bomb, however no one believed the threat to be legitimate.

"He said, 'You're going to want to get out of here; the cops are coming,'” one person told the Eagle. “He's been telling me all week it was coming. He was going to do his mission. ‘You'll see,' he told me."

