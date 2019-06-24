More News:

June 24, 2019

Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot arrested

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Bomb Threat
Bahney House bomb threat @BahneyHouse/Facebook

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man who allegedly planted a bomb in the parking lot of a Lebanon County hotel on Sunday.

Lebanon County man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly put a bomb in the parking lot of a hotel, police said.

Investigators said David Oxenrider, 28, of Myerstown, called to report a suspicious package near the Bahney House hotel in Myerstown, located about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and members of the hazardous devices and explosives unit disabled the alleged bomb, according to the Associated PressThe surrounding area was evacuated and blocked off for several hours. No one was injured.

Police allege Oxenrider reported the bomb threat to police himself and was found with the suspicious package when police arrived at the scene. He is charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

On Facebook, Bahney House said "the threat was not intended toward any guest."

"As you may be aware, we received what what was determined to be a credible threat from a hotel guest this morning. The threat was not intended toward any guests or employees but the person wanted to be heard by the authorities," the post said.

The Reading Eagle reported neighbors and friends of the suspect reported knowing about the possibility of a bomb, however no one believed the threat to be legitimate. 

"He said, 'You're going to want to get out of here; the cops are coming,'” one person told the Eagle. “He's been telling me all week it was coming. He was going to do his mission. ‘You'll see,' he told me."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Bomb Threat Philadelphia Explosives Police Pennsylvania Lebanon County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season
062419JerryJones

Movies

'Toy Story 4' opens with franchise box-office record and third-highest opening weekend of 2019
0624_Toy Story 4 opening weekend

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Kapler, Klentak must do better — or this Phillies season will be over soon
Gabe-Kapler_062419_usat

Crime

Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot arrested
Bahney House bomb threat

Prevention

Coffee proves to be a fat-burning, obesity-fighting beverage in 'pioneering' study
coffee obesity prevention

Books

Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far
Amazon Best Books of the Year So Far

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved