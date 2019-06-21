More News:

June 21, 2019

New Jersey police: Duo burglarized 27 youth baseball concession stands across state

The duo, believed to be a man and a woman, landed more than $700 from one snack shack

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Burglaries
Ballpark Concession Stand Thefts Contributed images/Morris County Sheriff's Office

Police in New Jersey believe these two are behind a string of burglaries at more than two dozen baseball park concession stands across the state, which began in April.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across six different New Jersey counties are searching for a couple who allegedly burglarized at least 27 baseball concession stands since April.

The burglaries began April 24, a release Friday from the Morris County Sheriff's Office stated, and the most recent break-in happened Thursday at Overpeck County Park in Paramus. Burglaries have been reported in Morris, Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Sussex counties, according to authorities.

The couple is believed to be one man and one woman, according to the sheriff's office. Their largest theft thus far landed them $700 in cash, and have caused "significant damage" to the concession stand operations, which have included locations at Little League field, schools, and community baseball parks.

“This is a prime opportunity for law enforcement agencies to share intelligence to apprehend perpetrators who are stealing from children, their families, schools and recreation programs that count on concession stand sales to support Little League and other sport activities,” Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a release Friday.

Authorities are advising concession stand operators in the affected counties, and statewide, to remove cash from their stands upon closing up, and to secure or lock up candy, beverages, and other inventory. The sheriff's office is also asking police in the affected counties to check in on concession stands in their respective communities.

The majority of the thefts have taken place in Morris County and Passaic County, each with eight break-ins so far, according to the sheriff's office.

