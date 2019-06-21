More News:

June 21, 2019

Port of Philadelphia cocaine bust sets U.S. Customs record for volume of narcotics seized

So far six crew members from the MSC Gayane are arrested and 35,000 pounds of cocaine have been located; the investigation continues

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drug Bust
0621_Port of Philadelphia NOAA/Public domain

The amount of cocaine and arrests increased in the Port of Philadelphia drug bust.

The cocaine bust on board a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia has become the largest narcotic haul in U.S. Customs history, as the volume of cocaine seized and number of arrests both have increased throughout the week, federal agents announced.

On Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that after the investigation that began on Monday, the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was carrying more than 35,000 pounds of cocaine — up from the original estimate of 30,000 — when it docked at the Port of Philadelphia on Sunday. 

Authorities have increased the street value of cocaine seized to an extimated $1.1 billion. 

The number of arrests also went up on Friday from two to six crew members, all of whom are due for hearings in federal court next week.

The Associated Press reported that authorities are still searching containers aboard the vessel, as of Friday afternoon.

