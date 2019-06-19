More News:

June 19, 2019

Two crew members charged in $1B Port of Philadelphia cocaine bust, largest in city history

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Drug Bust
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia NOAA/Public Domain

Two crew members face federal charges after authorities seized 33,000 pounds of cocaine on a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia on Tuesday - the largest in city history.

Court documents filed on Tuesday charge the ships second mate, Ivan Durasevic and another crew member, Fonofaavae Tiasage, with conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship, according to the Associated Press. 

MORE: Massive cocaine bust nets historic haul from ship at Port of Philadelphia

Agents raided the MSC Gayane, a Swiss-owned company ship, while it was docked at the Port of Philadelphia. Court documents show the raid began on Monday. Agents sized about 33,000 pounds of cocaine, which equates to 16.5 tons or 15,000 kilograms. It is reportedly worth between $525 million to more than $1 billion, according to Patrick Trainor, a spokesperson for Drug Enforcement Administration in Philadelphia.

Records show the ship's previous ports of call were the Bahamas on June 13, Panama on June 9, Peru on May 24, and Colombia on May 19. 

The crew members admitted to helping load cocaine onto the vessel while it was at sea off the west coast of South America, according to the affidavit. 14 boats approached container ship on two separate occasions, authorities said. 

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. released a statement on Tuesday that it is committed to working with law enforcement. The company added that they "take this matter very seriously" and are "grateful to the authorities for identifying any suspected abuse of its services."

It is the largest drug bust in Philadelphia history, and the third largest drug bust in U.S. history, CBS News reported. In March, authorities uncovered 1,185 pounds of cocaine, which was the fourth largest drug bust in city history. 

