More News:

June 21, 2019

Dominican Republic resort says it didn't know about Pennsylvania man's claim he was assaulted at hotel

The purported attack occurred at the Majestic Elegance, the same place Tammy Lawrence-Daley, of Wilmington, said she was assaulted

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Majestic Elegance Walker Mejestic Elegance /Facebook

A second guest claims he was assaulted while a guest at the Dominican Republic's Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana. Robert Walker, of New Castle, says the incident happened after leaving the hotel's casino. The Majestic Elegance is the same resort where Tammy Lawrence Daley, of Wilmington, Delaware, says she was attacked while on vacation in January 2019.

A Western Pennsylvania man who visited the Majestic Elegance resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, earlier this year said he was ambushed after visiting the property's casino. The Majestic Elegance is the same hotel where a Wilmington, Delaware, woman says she was violently assaulted by a man she claimed was wearing a hotel uniform.

A spokeswoman for Majestic Elegance, contacted by PhillyVoice on Friday, said officials were unaware of the incident involving the latest person to go public – Robert Walker, of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

"The management of the resort didn't know about this until now," Carmen Barceló said. "An investigation has been started."

Walker, who resides near Pittsburgh, told WPXI that his assault occurred around the same time that Tammy Lawrence-Daley was attacked in late JanuaryWalker claimed he had been walking back to his hotel room from the casino when he was jumped from behind by two robbers.

"I just started swinging, I am going nuts, and they fled," Walker said. "I go back to my room and I have a knot the size of a baseball and was concussed for a few days."

Walker said his report of the incident to the resort "fell on deaf ears" and that the lack of response is what upset him most. 

It was not clear from WPXI's piece whether Walker ever filed a report with police in Punta Cana.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley, of Wilmington, Delaware, went public via Facebook in May with her story about being attacked at the Majestic Elegance resort in January.

Lawrence-Daley described being assaulted for hours inside a maintenance closet, and the gruesome photos of her injuries that she posted online drew shock and raised questions about the resort's handling of the investigation.

Dominican authorities questioned Lawrence-Daley's allegations, claiming she made conflicting statements. And Majestic Elegance officials said Lawrence-Daley went public about the attack only after the resorted denied her request for a $2.2 million settlement.

A recent spate of apparent violent attacks and illnesses – some of which have resulted in deaths – in the Dominican Republic, led by the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz, has raised alarm among American tourists considering trips to the Caribbean island.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Dominican Republic Pennsylvania Wilmington Tourism

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Draft 2019: Sixers trade up to No. 20 to select Matisse Thybulle
Matisse-Thybulle-Draft_062019_usat

Music

XXL's Freshman Class of 2019 includes Philly rising star Tierra Whack
XXL freshman class Tierra Whack

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Infrastructure

Sansom Street in Center City to reopen Friday, nearly a year after water main break
Sansom Street Water Main

Children's Health

Vaginal irritation in pediatric girls: what you need to know
Girl Gynecologist Visit 06212019

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martínez is a finalist for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize
South Philly Barbacoa Basque Prize

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved