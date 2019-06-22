More News:

June 22, 2019

Person falls, dies on Market-Frankford Line tracks at SEPTA stop in Old City

By Adam Hermann
SEPTA MFL 2nd Street Station Screenshot/Google Street View

Pictured here is an entrance to SEPTA's 2nd Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line. A person fell on the tracks and died early Saturday morning.

A person died early Saturday morning after falling on the tracks at SEPTA's 2nd Street Market-Frankford Line station.

A person fell off the platform at the MFL stop, ended up under a train, and died, according to 6ABC. How or why the person fell off the platform remains unclear, as does the identity of the victim. According to the Inquirer, the victim is believed to be a male in his 20s.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, suspending MFL operations until around 7 a.m.

Saturday morning MFL service was reportedly spotty for riders because of the incident, according to reports on social media. SEPTA's Social Twitter account clarified that the delays were related to the incident:

An investigation is ongoing, according to 6ABC.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

