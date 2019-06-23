Refinery fire extinguished at Philadelphia Energy Solutions

At 4 a.m. on Friday, a fire broke out at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Southwest Philly reportedly due to a tank containing a mixture of butane and propane. However, once the explosion was mostly controlled by the Philadelphia Fire Department, a small fire in the refinery was left burning for more than a day due to limited access from damage and instability of the structure.

Five workers sustained minor injuries from the fire. No threat to public health has been reported.



The Philadelphia Department of Health tested the air quality on Friday. The department collected samples from up-wind and down-wind of the refinery and tested the air samples for 61 chemicals. According to the department, there were no compounds found to be "above, or even near, the levels set by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists as safe for workers who are exposed every day for a lifetime."

The fire department's hazmat unit is monitoring air quality every two to three hours.

An investigation into Friday morning's refinery explosion will begin on Monday.



Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.