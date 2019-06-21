More News:

June 21, 2019

Philadelphia oil refinery explosion second this month, no reported injuries

An explosion around 4 a.m. on Friday broke out at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0621_Oil fire @1nicetownbean/Twitter

An explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex on Friday.

For the second time this month, emergency responders were called to the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, where on Friday around 4 a.m. a large fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at the 150-year refinery complex by 6 a.m. No injuries or evacuations have been reported. 

Commuters could see the large flames and explosion from the Schuylkill Expressway. 

NBC10 reported that homes as far as South Jersey felt the explosion.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking residents and businesses east of the fire, located at 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, to shelter in place. By 7 a.m. the shelter in place had been lifted. Multiple SEPTA bus routes had been detoured Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

This is the second fire this month that has broken out at the complex, which produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil every day, according to its website. The complex says it's the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

