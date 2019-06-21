Philadelphia oil refinery explosion second this month, no reported injuries

June 21, 2019
For the second time this month, emergency responders were called to the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, where on Friday around 4 a.m. a large fire broke out.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at the 150-year refinery complex by 6 a.m. No injuries or evacuations have been reported.
Commuters could see the large flames and explosion from the Schuylkill Expressway.
@6abc @CBSPhilly @FOX29philly Philadelphia energy Solutions Refining Complex at about 4:15 am pic.twitter.com/vK1Vs2MEfR— hood’s favorite vegan (@1nicetownbean) June 21, 2019
MORE: This fire is at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. ABC News reporting this is the second fire this month. People heard booms and explosions around 4 am. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/owdcQBDaj7— Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) June 21, 2019
Landed at 5 a.m. and immediately greeted by an oil refinery fire. My Uber driver is yelling and swearing. Welcome to #Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/pt3EhsLpbd— Aaron Ragan-Fore (@aaronraganfore) June 21, 2019
Absolutely incredible images we’re getting out of Philadelphia where there is a fire at an oil refinery. There are reports of several explosions. Right now there are no reports of injuries. I’m following this story closely. #FirstAlert @Live5News pic.twitter.com/oYGy3c3JMK— Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) June 21, 2019
Just witnessed this explosion heading to Philly airport.. praying no one was hurt pic.twitter.com/S0fcN50HaT— Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019
NBC10 reported that homes as far as South Jersey felt the explosion.
The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking residents and businesses east of the fire, located at 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, to shelter in place. By 7 a.m. the shelter in place had been lifted. Multiple SEPTA bus routes had been detoured Friday morning.
Due to a fire response at the PES refinery at 3100 W. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia Fire Department is asking residents and businesses east of the fire location in South Philadelphia to shelter-in-place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/WIC1Oc8y1u— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 21, 2019
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
This is the second fire this month that has broken out at the complex, which produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil every day, according to its website. The complex says it's the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
