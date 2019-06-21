Philadelphia oil refinery explosion second this month, no reported injuries

For the second time this month, emergency responders were called to the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, where on Friday around 4 a.m. a large fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at the 150-year refinery complex by 6 a.m. No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

Commuters could see the large flames and explosion from the Schuylkill Expressway.

NBC10 reported that homes as far as South Jersey felt the explosion.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is asking residents and businesses east of the fire, located at 31st Street and Passyunk Avenue, to shelter in place. By 7 a.m. the shelter in place had been lifted. Multiple SEPTA bus routes had been detoured Friday morning.



The cause of the fire is still unclear.

This is the second fire this month that has broken out at the complex, which produces 335,000 barrels of crude oil every day, according to its website. The complex says it's the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.