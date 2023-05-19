Ranking the best 2023 Eagles road trips

The NFL's schedule release doesn't just mean Eagles fans predicting 17-0 campaigns. For those hardcore followers with the means to see the Birds all over the country, it's a time to start planning vacations so they can watch their team on the road.

So, there's no better time than now to rank the best road trips for the Eagles in 2023!

I did this last year as well. I had Arizona in the top spot, unaware that the Eagles would end up making two trips there. Super Bowl LVIII is in Las Vegas, so Eagles fans won't have the chance for a Super Bowl double dip this year, but hey, not everything works out that poetically.

Let's get to the rankings...

1. Los Angeles Rams, Week 5, October 15, 4:05 p.m.

In my pre-journalism days, I took a trip out to Los Angeles for an Eagles-Rams game. The world came crashing down upon me shortly after when Carson Wentz tore his ACL, making me think I doomed this franchise. Obviously, things worked themselves out well enough over the next two months. Anyway, on that little journey out West, I had a stay in Santa Monica for several days and it was just gorgeous. That was in December, too! Having this game in October? Even better.

The fact that the Rams might stink improves matters, too. You never want to take a trip and spend an absurd amount of money just to see the Birds lose. I did that in Tennessee in 2018 and watched the Eagles fall in overtime. It was an absolutely brutal commute back to the Airbnb after that in 90-degree heat.

You live and you learn!

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 3, September 25, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Warm weather is key in these rankings.

If this game was on a Sunday at 1:00 p.m., it would likely be further down this list because it could be too hot, but a Monday night game in late September down in Tampa? That's glorious. Head down for the weekend, hit the pool at a hotel, watch college ball on Saturday, watch the NFL on Sunday, and then do an all-day tailgate. Boom. A 7:15 p.m. start time is way better than an 8:15 p.m. one if you're in attendance as well.

3. Kansas City Chiefs, Week 11, November 20, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Eagles vs. Chiefs. Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Kelce brother vs. Kelce brother. A Super Bowl rematch.

What else is there to say?

This isn't higher on the list because it's late November and will be colder and, as Eagles fans learned the hard way back in February, Kansas City is a damn good team. Making the trip all the way out there only to see the Birds lose, as I've said, can be rough.

4. Seattle Seahawks, Week 15, December 17, 4:25 p.m.

It's unfortunate that this game isn't earlier in the year, as Seattle in December might turn people off, but I love the Pacific Northwest regardless. The Seahawks are a good team, but not so intimidating that you feel like you're signing up to drop a few grand for yet another demoralizing loss to the franchise. Russell Wilson is gone, Birds fans. Let your guard down a bit.

To put things into perspective, George W. Bush was still president the last time the Eagles beat the Seahawks. Go watch them snap that horrific streak.

5. New England Patriots, Week 1, September 10, 4:25 p.m.

It pains me to say this, but Boston is my favorite non-Philadelphia city in the country. It's the closest thing to the vibes of Philly outside of the area. It's a lovely place to spend a weekend, as I've done many times. Now, Foxborough isn't super close to Boston, as it's about an hour drive from Beantown. Make the drive down there on Sunday after Friday night and Saturday in the city and you're in great shape though.

Given that this is the season opener, there's a ton of juice. It's the road back to the Super Bowl! Eagles fans (and, really, football fans everywhere) hate the Patriots and they're not expected to be good this year in a crowded AFC East. That's a recipe for an early-season win. Eagles fans should wear all of their Nick Foles gear since New England will be honoring Tom Brady's retirement that game.

I originally had this game at No. 3 on my list, but because of the Brady factor, this is going to be the most expensive regular-season ticket in the NFL in 2023. The cheapest ticket to get in is $631 on SeatGeek. Yowza. Time to bump this down.

6. New York Jets, Week 6, October 15, 4:25 p.m.

I have the "New Jersey" teams lower on this list because attending these games typically doesn't constitute a full-blown "trip." New York City isn't close enough to the Meadowlands to make this a seamless commute. Still, the day-long bus trips lots of companies run to MetLife Stadium are a ton of fun and I went on one when the Eagles played the Jets in 2021, the game in which backup Gardner Minshew led them to victory.

The Jets will be better than they've been in a while in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers under center. That makes this more enticing, as does the fact that it's a mid-October late-afternoon game. That's the essence of football weather for you.

7. Dallas Cowboys, Week 14, December 10, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

I don't know. I've seen enough of these horrific Dallas primetime matchups for a lifetime. A buddy of mine went to Texas for his bachelor party in 2019 to see the Eagles play the Cowboys. Dallas won by four scores. Yikes.

I'd rather watch this one from my couch.

Giving Jerry Jones your hard-earned cash feels icky, too.

8. New York Giants, Week 18, TBD

This'll be too cold. It's also the series finale, so Marcus Mariota might be starting at quarterback at this point. Maybe you can get a super cheap ticket the week of depending on how the Giants are doing and you can mess around and have a good time in a low-stakes environment.

9. Washington Commanders, Week 8, October 29, 1:00 p.m.

Why would you want to pay money to watch a game from the worst facility in American sports? It's a pain to get to FedEx Field in the middle of nowhere in Maryland. Instead of giving your money to Daniel Snyder, you'll be giving it to Josh Harris, much to the chagrin of still-foaming-at-the-mouth Sixers fans. You can't win.

The hardest of passes!

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader