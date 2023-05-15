More Sports:

May 15, 2023

NFL rumors: Carson Wentz has 'received interest' from teams

A new report indicates that Carson Wentz is receiving interest in free agency and is open to both starting and backup quarterback roles.

By Shamus Clancy
Former Eagles and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

After three-straight burnouts with three different organizations, I have no clue what Carson Wentz's future in the NFL is. His timeline from his heights in 2017 with the Eagles to falling out of favor with the Commanders is known to everyone, but what remains up in the air is if Wentz will be on a team's roster at some point in 2023.

A new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes that Wentz is actively working out in Los Angeles in preparation for the upcoming season and has "received interest" from teams:

Wentz certainly will need to be open to "any role." After what's transpired in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Washington, there are absolutely zero teams out there who would give him a shot to be their QB1. 

I've been weary of how receptive Wentz would be to a clear-cut backup quarterback job, but, hey, when your career is in the balance, you might just need to take what you can get at this point. 

Whatever the future holds for Wentz, I'm sure Philly will continue to keep following his rollercoaster saga. 

Shamus Clancy
