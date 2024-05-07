NJ Online Sportsbooks 2024: The Best New Jersey Sportsbooks

New Jersey sportsbooks handled over $10 billion in wagers last year alone, a testament to the state's booming sports betting scene. Our experts have carefully selected the best New Jersey sportsbooks, providing you with unparalleled insights to help you choose the perfect betting app tailored to your passion.

Whether you're into football, basketball, baseball, or any other sport, we're here to boost your betting strategy and maximize your potential winnings. Join us as we delve into what New Jersey's online sportsbooks have to offer!

Our Ranking of the Best NJ Online Sportsbooks

Our Reviews of the Best NJ Betting Sites

1. Draft Kings Sportsbook NJ

Draft Kings Sportsbook stands out as a leading choice for sports betting in New Jersey. Licensed by the NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement, it features a broad spectrum of sports, competitive odds, and a user-friendly app. Additionally new sign-ups are greeted with a “bet $5, get $200 in free bets” offer. Most payment methods are accepted, including PayPal and Venmo.

Pros

• Extensive coverage of 20+ sports with competitive odds

• Live betting, cash out, and live streaming services

• Secure transactions, support via email and live chat

Cons

• Limited ongoing promotions

• Absence of phone support

2. BetMGM Sportsbook NJ

BetMGM has been recognized in the industry, winning multiple awards for its outstanding service and innovative betting options. It is renowned for its exciting promotions and a wide array of bet types, providing an outstanding user experience on both its website and app. New customers can benefit from a risk-free bet up to $1000, one of the top welcome offers available in New Jersey right now.

Pros

• Bet on 100+ leagues including NFL, NBA, and MLB

• Regular promotions

• Supports most payment methods

Cons

• More competitive odds available elsewhere

• No phone support

3. BetRivers Sportsbook NJ

BetRivers processed over one million bets in its first year alone, highlighting its rapid rise and popularity in the competitive sports betting market. It is recognized for its user-friendly interface and a wide range of sports betting options, along with attractive bonuses. Newcomers are welcomed with a second chance free bet of up to $250.

Pros

• Bet on 22 sports including NFL, NBA, and NHL

• Regular promotions

• iRush Rewards Program

Cons

• Slow odds updates

• Limited support hours

4. Betway Sportsbook NJ

Betway, a prominent name in the global sports betting landscape, has established itself as a key player in New Jerse. The app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices, mirrors the desktop's comprehensive functionality and sleek design. New customers are offered a $250 risk-free bet, making their initial betting experience less daunting.

Pros

• Sports access including MLB, NFL, and NBA

• Betway Boosts: enhanced odds

• Option to cash out early

Cons

• No live streaming

• Average live-betting interface

5. Bet365 Sportsbook NJ

Bet365, a powerhouse in the global sports betting arena, has made significant strides in New Jersey since its launch. The app, available for both Android and iOS devices, delivers the full functionality and elegant design of its desktop counterpart. New customers are welcomed with a $150 risk-free bet when you bet $5, providing a less intimidating entry into sports betting.

Pros

• Access to major sports leagues including MLB, NFL, and NBA

• Bet365 Bet Boosts: Improved odds on select events

• Feature to cash out bets early

Cons:

• Basic live-betting interface

• No direct phone support

How We Evaluate Sports Betting Sites in New Jersey

Our thorough 10-point checklist is meticulously designed to assess online sportsbooks in New Jersey, ensuring they adhere to the highest standards for a secure and rewarding betting environment.

• Licensing and Regulatory Compliance

• Betting Market Diversity

• Fairness of Bonuses and Promotions

• Quality of Customer Service

• Security Measures

• App Functionality

• Variety in Payment Methods

• Withdrawal Processing Times

• Brand Reputation

• Responsible Gambling Practices

Safe Online Gambling in New Jersey

The legalization of mobile sports betting in New Jersey boosts the state's economy through significant tax contributions and job creation. It establishes a regulated, secure framework for sports fans to place bets, helping to mitigate illegal wagering activities.

Resources for those seeking assistance with gambling addiction are readily available, including the NJDGE Responsible Gaming Page, and local Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

All our recommended sportsbooks are fully licensed and provide tools for self-regulation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Can I bet on college sports in NJ?

State law prohibits betting on New Jersey college teams, as well as on any collegiate game played in New Jersey - even if they feature teams from other states.

Q2. What types of bets can I place at NJ sportsbooks?

NJ sportsbooks offer a variety of betting options such as moneyline, point spread, totals (over/under), parlays, teasers, futures, and prop bets, catering to diverse betting preferences.

Q3. Can I play online casino games at an NJ sportsbook?

Yes, you can play online casino games at many NJ gambling operators. Several sportsbooks in New Jersey offer integrated platforms that include both sports betting and online casino games. These platforms provide a seamless experience where you can switch easily between sports betting and playing a variety of casino games such as slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Q4. What are the most popular sports to bet on in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, the most popular sports to bet on are football, basketball, baseball, and hockey. Football, especially the NFL, is the most bet-on sport, particularly during the Super Bowl. Basketball also sees significant betting volumes, especially betting on the NBA playoffs and March Madness for college basketball. Baseball bets peak around the World Series, and hockey attracts attention during the NHL playoffs.

Q5. Do you have to be located in New Jersey to bet?

Yes, to bet with an online sportsbook in New Jersey, you must be physically located within the state. Sportsbooks use geolocation technology to ensure you are within state lines. Registration requires providing personal details like your Social Security number to verify eligibility. Similarly, to bet in Pennsylvania, you must be registered within that state's boundaries to use PA online sportsbooks, in order to adhere to local gambling regulations.