April 02, 2019

'Big Brother' auditions come to Philadelphia

CBS 3 is holding open auditions for "Big Brother 21" this Friday, April 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Ciocca Chevrolet of West Chester dealership, located at 715 Autopark Blvd. in West Chester. 

Station staff will be on hand to help with the application process and shoot the audition videos,  which will be sent directly to the show’s casting department.

In the popular Survivor-type television show,  strangers live together in a house under the watchful gaze of dozens of cameras and microphones recording every move 24 hours a day.  The houseguests then vote each other out of the house.  At the end of three months, the last remaining houseguest gets a grand prize.

Contestants must be at least 21 by June 1st, 2019, a United States citizen and live in the United States, and bring a photocopy of their driver's license or state issued photo ID.

You can catch more information on auditioning for the show here.

