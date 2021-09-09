More News:

September 09, 2021

Longtime listeners, friends pay tribute to the late Big Daddy Graham

For two decades, the 94WIP sports talk radio host entertained late-night audiences with his light-hearted personality

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Media
Big Daddy Graham WIP Source/BigDaddyGraham.com

Big Daddy Graham was the voice of the overnight hours at 94WIP for two decades in Philadelphia.

Big Daddy Graham, one of Philadelphia's most iconic and beloved sports talk radio hosts on 94WIP, died Wednesday night at age 68.

Graham became one of the most popular media voices in the city during his two-decade run hosting the overnight hours at 94WIP by entertaining fans with his humor and vast sports knowledge. His light-hearted personality made him the perfect late-night host.

The jovial radio personality joined WIP in 1997 after co-hosting "The Sports Attack" with Scott Graham and Neil Hartman on 1210 AM.

But sports talk radio wasn't Graham's only passion in life. He was also a comic, author and musician. Graham wrote several books, hosted his own music podcast and regularly performed his "Two Funny Philly Guys" stand-up comedy routine with sports comic Joe Conklin.

Born Edward Gudonis, Graham was raised in Southwest Philly and graduated from West Catholic High School. He resided in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County with his wife and two daughters. His daughter Ava is a member of 94WIP's morning show.

The cause of death has not been revealed. 

Two years ago, Graham was diagnosed with a blood clot in his spine, leaving him paralyzed him from the waist down. He previously had beaten throat cancer. 

Many of Graham's longtime listeners, fans and friends in Philadelphia took to social media to pay tribute to the local icon. 


Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Media Philadelphia Sports Radio Radio WIP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch
082921KylePitts

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Food & Drink

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to add more Philly locations in Fishtown, Rittenhouse
Van Leeuwen Fishtown Rittenhouse

Prevention

A combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine may be on the horizon
COVID-19 flu vaccine

Education

Penn falls, Princeton rises in Forbes' annual ranking of best U.S. colleges
Forbes College Rankings

Food & Drink

Dunkin' offering free coffee to its rewards members this Eagles season
Dunkin' Free Coffee

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved