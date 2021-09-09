Longtime listeners, friends pay tribute to the late Big Daddy Graham

Big Daddy Graham, one of Philadelphia's most iconic and beloved sports talk radio hosts on 94WIP, died Wednesday night at age 68.

Graham became one of the most popular media voices in the city during his two-decade run hosting the overnight hours at 94WIP by entertaining fans with his humor and vast sports knowledge. His light-hearted personality made him the perfect late-night host.

The jovial radio personality joined WIP in 1997 after co-hosting "The Sports Attack" with Scott Graham and Neil Hartman on 1210 AM.

But sports talk radio wasn't Graham's only passion in life. He was also a comic, author and musician. Graham wrote several books, hosted his own music podcast and regularly performed his "Two Funny Philly Guys" stand-up comedy routine with sports comic Joe Conklin.

Born Edward Gudonis, Graham was raised in Southwest Philly and graduated from West Catholic High School. He resided in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County with his wife and two daughters. His daughter Ava is a member of 94WIP's morning show.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Two years ago, Graham was diagnosed with a blood clot in his spine, leaving him paralyzed him from the waist down. He previously had beaten throat cancer.

Many of Graham's longtime listeners, fans and friends in Philadelphia took to social media to pay tribute to the local icon.



