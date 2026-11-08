Pickle milkshakes, a rave and 1,200 costumes: The Big Dill returns to Philly Nov. 14

Philadelphia's pickle obsession is getting its own party Saturday, Nov. 14, complete with pickle milkshakes, a pickle rave and an attempt to set a world record involving 1,200 people dressed as pickles.

The Big Dill returns to Stateside Live! in South Philadelphia for National Pickle Day, bringing more than 100 varieties of pickles, dozens of food vendors, live music and some unusual competitions to the sports complex.

One of the day's biggest attractions will be the Parade of the Pickles, where organizers hope to gather 1,200 people in matching pickle costumes. The goal is to surpass a Guinness World Records mark set in Japan in 2017, when 888 people gathered dressed as fruits or vegetables. The first 1,200 ticket buyers were offered numbered pickle suits for the attempt, which organizers say will be independently verified.

The food lineup goes well beyond a jar of dill pickles. Pickle Row will feature 20 brands offering unlimited samples, including local favorites Fishtown Pickle Project, Delco Dills and Penny Pickles.

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More than 50 food vendors will serve everything from pickle pizza and pierogies to fried pickle egg rolls and pickle milkshakes from Nifty Fifty's. Other offerings include cheesesteak-stuffed pickles, pickle fudge and pickle lemonade.

There's plenty happening between bites, too. People can ride a mechanical pickle, watch the World Pickle Eating Championship or see contestants take on the Brine Chug Challenge. TikTok personality the Pickle Priest will make an appearance to bless pickles, and a 25-foot inflatable pickle jar will be available for photos.

The entertainment lineup includes the South Philly String Band, country band Shot of Southern and a pickle-themed dance party led by DJ Jay Roy. Adults 21 and older can also purchase pickle cocktails and beer.

The festival began in Philadelphia in 2018 before expanding into a national tour. This year's return is the final stop on that tour, bringing the event back to its hometown on National Pickle Day.

Tickets start at $29.99 for standard admission, which begins at 3 p.m. Premium tickets cost $39.99 and allow entry at 1:30 p.m., while $59.99 early-entry passes admit attendees at noon. A $109.99 VIP package for adults 21 and older includes a pickle-themed brunch and open bar.

Children's passes are listed at $19.99 on the festival's ticket page, while children younger than 2 can attend free. Kids must enter with an adult ticket holder. Unlimited sampling along Pickle Row is included with every ticket.

The festival runs until 9 p.m. at Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. Tickets and event information are available through The Big Dill's official website.

The Big Dill Philadelphia Pickle Festival 2026

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: Noon-9 p.m.; entry times vary by ticket

Location: Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Highlights: Parade of the Pickles world record attempt, unlimited pickle sampling, food vendors, live music, eating competitions, mechanical pickle rides and pickle rave

Admission: Standard $29.99; premium $39.99; early entry $59.99; VIP $109.99

Entry times: VIP and early entry at noon; premium at 1:30 p.m.; standard at 3 p.m.

Children: Passes listed at $19.99; children younger than 2 admitted free. Children's tickets require an accompanying adult ticket holder.

Tickets and information: The Big Dill

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