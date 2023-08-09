Man arrested for groping women as he rode past on a bike in South Philly and Center City

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who grabbed the buttocks of women as he rode past on a bike in multiple incidents occurring Sunday and Monday.

Seven women reported being groped by the man, and cops apprehended him late Tuesday afternoon in Grays Ferry. His name had not been released as of midday Wednesday.

The first incident happened 5 a.m. Sunday morning on the 1700 block of South Broad Street. The woman told police she had been walking on the sidewalk when a bike rider grabbed her backside before riding off. Another woman reported a similar encounter with a man on that block later in the morning; then a third was groped several blocks north on the 1900 block of East Passyunk Ave, police said.

Two more women were assaulted Monday morning: one at 8:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 22nd Street in Point Breeze and another at 10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Pine Street in Fitler Square.

And Monday afternoon, police said, women reported being groped on the 2300 and 2900 blocks of Walnut Street in Center City.

CORRECTION: The original version of this article stated these incidents all occurred in South Philly. Three reportedly happened in Center City neighborhoods.