Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction thrown out by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reached a decision to vacate Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction in Montgomery County, paving the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be released from prison after more than two years behind bars.

Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his Philadelphia-area estate in 2004. He was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison, and had vowed to complete the full sentence rather than publicly admit guilt, barring a successful appeal, like Wednesday's decision by the state supreme court judges.

The Supreme Court had reviewed Cosby's argument that he had secured an agreement from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor not to pursue criminal charges against him following a civil court settlement with Constand in 2005.



Once considered "America's Dad" and one of the nation's foremost Black entertainers, Cosby's scandalous and emotional case carried far-reaching implications for a generation that once viewed him as a pioneer and exemplar. For many who watched Cosby's career unravel — more than 50 women have leveled accusations of rape against him in recent years — the Supreme Court decision comes as a blow to the #MeToo movement's demand for accountability.

Read the majority opinion of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling below.

Bill Cosby Sentence Vacated... by PhillyVoice.com