Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines

Di Bruno Bros. is a go-to spot to grab a bottle of wine in Center City, but now there's also another option.

Rittenhouse's a.bar has become a bottle shop stocked with wines, plus cocktail kits, to-go cocktails, ciders, beer and bar accessories.

The curated selection has a focus on natural wines, with a choice of more than 150 labels. There's bread from High Street Philly and treats from Éclat Chocolate for sale too, as well as additional goodies from a.bar's chef Eli Collins.

The cocktail bar once served things like oysters, burgers and tartare, but now is focused on bites that pair well with wines to go, like charcuterie. The pâtés, sausages and more – made by Collins – are packaged and available for purchase to accompany the bottles.

With the creation of a.bar+bottles, sister restaurant a.kitchen is taking a new approach to its wine list.

The restaurant's entire wine inventory is available to-go via the wine shop and customers dining at the restaurant are welcome to purchase bottles from the shop with an additional $30 flat corkage fee.

According to a.kitchen, the change is an effort to make great wines more accessible to the public and to encourage dining at a.kitchen during the pandemic, which has been a challenging period for many restaurants, bars and eateries.

a.bar+ bottles is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. It's located at 1737 Walnut St. You can browse the inventory online and also order bottles for pickup.

