PLCB to auction off almost 2,000 bottles of rare Van Winkle whiskey

Pennsylvania residents now have the opportunity to get their hands on some of the world's rarest bourbon and rye whiskey.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has opened up a limited-release lottery to auction off almost 2,000 bottles of Van Winkle bourbon and rye whiskey, the organization announced this week.

The highly sought-after whiskeys are produced at a Kentucky distillery with recipes dating back four generations, according to the PLCB. Both Wine Enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have given the 20-year-old bourbon a grade of 99 out of 100.

Lottery winners will have the chance to purchase one of 1,931 bottles of Van Winkle whiskey. Six separate drawings will be conducted for each of the whiskeys, and participants can opt into as many as they wish.

However, purchases are limited to one bottle per participant, and he or she will be taken out of subsequent drawings upon winning.

The lottery is only open to Pennsylvania residents and liquor licensees ages 21 and older, who have until 5 p.m. on Friday to register here.

Participants must have an active Fine Wine and Good Spirits account and billing information on file in order to enter the lottery.

Lottery winners must pick up their bottle with a valid photo identification at a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store. Reselling any winning products is strictly prohibited.

The lottery, which will be monitored by a third party service, will select winners at random by using a computer program.

Drawings will be conducted next week, and all entries will be notified via email if they won by the end of January. Below is the order in which the drawings will be held.

•Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $399.99 each – 18 bottles for residents, five bottles for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $249.99 each – 54 bottles for residents, 17 bottles for licensees •Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $149.99 each – 134 bottles for residents, 44 bottles for licensees •Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $159.99 each – 134 bottles for residents, 44 bottles for licensees •Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $89.99 each – 370 bottles for residents, 123 bottles for licensees •Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $99.99 each – 741 bottles for residents, 247 bottles for licensees

The purpose of limited-release lotteries is to more equally distribute products that are high in demand but limited in availability to Pennsylvania residents and licensees, according to the PLCB.