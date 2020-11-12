More News:

November 12, 2020

These are the top-selling liquors and wines in Pennsylvania in the last year

The store closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic sparked unprecedented online alcohol sales

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Liquor
2020 PA Liquor Sales Prem Pal Singh/Pexels.com

The top-selling wines and spirits in Pennsylvania were unflavored vodka, bourbon, California cabernet sauvignon, California chardonnay and flavored vodka.

It's been a tough year for people across Pennsylvania. Despite months-long shutdowns to liquor stores and bars, residents found a way to get their hands on alcohol.

As part of the widespread restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state closed its Fine Wine and Good Spirits' stores from mid-March through early May, when stores gradually began reopening.

Still, state residents purchased $2.4 billion in alcohol products during the unprecedented last fiscal year, according to an annual report released last week by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Online liquor sales increased by more than 437% from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, generating a total of $26.8 million in sales – a figure mostly attributed to liquor store closures.

It may come as no surprise that March 16 marked the day with the highest liquor sales. That day, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses, including bars, restaurants and liquor stores, to close at midnight. Residents rushed to the liquor stores, spending $29.9 million on alcohol products. 

The next six highest days were associated with the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years holidays. 

Philadelphia purchased $210 million of alcohol – second only to Allegheny County, which spent $288 million. Montgomery, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties ranked third through sixth in sales. 

The top-selling wines and spirits were unflavored vodka, bourbon, California cabernet sauvignon, California chardonnay and flavored vodka. Scotch, Canadian whisky, flavored whisky, cognac and spiced rum rounded out the top 10. 

Unflavored vodka generated $276.6 million in sales. Bourbon brought in $203.6 million. 

California cabernet sauvignon was the most popular wine in 30 counties. It was matched by boxed wine in another 30 counties. Overall, boxed wine sales increased by 3.6% for a total of $128.4 million in sales. 

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Crown Russe Vodka ranked as the top three most popular liquor purchases, based on units sold. 

Philadelphia also hosted the most profitable Fine Wine and Good Spirits liquor store in the state at 2238 Washington Ave. 

Overall, net income was $17.7 million higher than the previous year – an increase of 9.2%. Yet, sales and tax revenue dropped by $10.9 million – a 4.1% decline. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Liquor Pennsylvania Spirits COVID-19 Wines Drinking Alcohol

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

John McMullen: On Carson Wentz and manufactured controversies
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_scramble_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022012.jpg

Investigations

Former Philly workers charged in thefts from Parks & Rec, HIV/AIDS programs
Philly Charges Theft

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks
111220FletcherCox

Prevention

Time to discuss potentially unpleasant side effects of COVID shots? Scientists say yes
COVID-19 shot side effects

Comedians

Kevin Hart's new Netflix stand-up special to premiere next week
Kevin Hart Zero

Holiday

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season
Made in Philadelphia HolidayMarket

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved