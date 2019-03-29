‘A Star is Born’ soundtrack has officially sold over 1 million copies

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” soundtrack has just surpassed 1 million copies sold in the U.S., Billboard reported.



This is the first platinum record for the Philly native. Though Gaga is naturally no stranger to selling albums. "A Star is Born" is her fourth platinum album. Gaga’s “The Fame” has sold the most at 4.83 million, while “Born This Way” comes in at 2.43 million, and ‘The Fame Monster” hits at 1.65 million units sold.

The soundtrack sold 16,000 copies by the end of week on March 21, which brings the cumulative sales sum to 1,003,000. "A Star is Born" is the top selling album for 2019 so far, with 289,000 copies sold this year.



The soundtrack was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks after its initial release in October. It went back to No. 1 after the Academy Awards for its fourth nonconsecutive week, selling 129,000 units by the end of Feb. 28.

The single “Shallow” was also bumped to the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 following the Academy Awards. This marked it's highest position on the Hot 100. It was previously at the No. 5 spot the week of October 20.

"Shallow" also won the Oscar for best original song, making it one of 17 best original songs to crown the Hot 100 at No. 1, including Barbara Streisand's "Evergreen" from the 1976 adaption of "A Star is Born."

