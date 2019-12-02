Branzino is hosting Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve

Branzino Italian Ristorante in Rittenhouse is hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve, beginning at 5 p.m.



The Italian-American tradition gathers friends and family together for a seafood feast.

At Branzino, guests will dine on sea bass crudo with blood orange and watermelon radish; shrimp with burrata and tomato broth; char-grilled octopus; Sicilian-style calamari with capers, pine nuts, black currants and olives; squid ink tagliatelle with mussels, Calabrian chile and oven-roasted tomato; seared diver scallops with cauliflower puree and roasted cauliflower; and pan-roasted cod with calamari and cannellini bean stew.

Dinner will conclude with Branzino's signature three-milk cake for dessert. The price for the meal is $75 per person.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (215) 790-0103.



Branzino's regular menu will not be offered on Christmas Eve.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Beginning at 5 p.m. | $75 per person

Branzino

261 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 790-0103



