November 27, 2019

Tickets to screening of 'It's a Wonderful Life' are free with food donation

Watch the Christmas classic on the big screen in Center City

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
It's a Wonderful Life Screening at Philadelphia Film Center Courtesy of/Philadelphia Film Center

'It's a Wonderful Life' to be screened at the Philadelphia Film Center in Center City. Admission is free if you bring a non-perishable food item for Philabundance.

For the second year, the Philadelphia Film Center is putting the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" on the big screen.

Admission to the screening is free if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Philabundance, a non-profit food bank that serves Philadelphia.

The black-and-white movie from 1946 will be screened on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Center City theater. Admission will be on a first come, first served basis.

If you can't make it but still want to support Philabundance, you can drop off items in donation bins that will be in the lobby the week leading up to the screening.

Some of the items Philabundance suggests donating are canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter, whole grain pasta and cans of soup.

If you've forgotten the plot to "It's a Wonderful Life," the movie tells the story of George Bailey, a young man with big ambitions. After a series of devastating setbacks, George finds himself questioning the value of his own life at Christmas. It takes a kind-hearted angel named Clarence to show George just how much his life has touched those around him.

"It's a Wonderful Life" Screening

Tuesday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. | Free with food donation
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

