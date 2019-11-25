More Culture:

November 25, 2019

AMC drops first trailer for 'Dispatches from Elsewhere,' filmed in Philly

The short teaser features Jason Segel in Rittenhouse Square Park and other recognizable Philly spots

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment TV
Dispatches from Elsewhere trailer "Dispatches from Elsewhere" trailer/AMC

'Dispatches from Elsewhere' stars Jason Segel and was shot in Philadelphia. See if you can spot local hangouts in the trailer.

AMC dropped a trailer on Sunday for Season 1 of "Dispatches from Elsewhere," which stars Jason Segel ("How I Met Your Mother," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall") and was recently filmed in Philadelphia.

Some of the easy to identify places in the short teaser include Rittenhouse Square Park, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, The Continental in Old City, outside The Curtis Center and inside the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman explains why "21 Bridges", which filmed all over Philly, changed its name | Must-see movies coming to theaters in time for Thanksgiving weekend viewing | Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot

So we can identify (mainly) where things are taking place, but as for what's happening, that's harder to figure out.

It seems that characters played by Segel, Sally Field, André 3000 and Eve Lindley have been selected to be "secret agents" in possibly a game or government operation or something else. 

Here's the description for the series provided by AMC:

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it's by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

You can watch the trippy trailer below. "Dispatches from Elsewhere" premieres on AMC in 2020. An exact date has not been announced yet.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment TV Philadelphia Television Celebrities Trailers TV Shows

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Carson Wentz expected to be fine, Lane Johnson nearing return
139_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Business

Wells Fargo Center ditches Pepsi, signs official beverage deal with Coca-Cola
5_Wells_Fargo_Center_5_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Prevention

CDC issues E. coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Seahawks game
Carson-Wentz-Fumble_112419_usat

Music

Tierra Whack gets cameo in Alicia Keys music video 'Time Machine'
Alicia Keys Tierra Whack

Holiday

Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia
Carroll - Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved