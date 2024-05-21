Brigantine: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do this summer

Located just north of Atlantic City, Brigantine is only a short drive away from plenty of shows, restaurants and activities. But you don't need to cross the bridge into the land of high-rise hotels, casinos and nightclubs to enjoy your stay in the small island town.

In contrast to the big city to the south, Brigantine's main attraction is its clean and quiet beaches.

The city is also home to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the only federally authorized animal hospital in New Jersey. The facility rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and sea turtles. While you can't visit the recovering seals and dolphins, the center has a museum and gift shop that's open to the public.

If you plan to visit Brigantine this summer, here's a guide of what to know and where to go:

What are some things to do in Brigantine this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Brigantine this summer, visit the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce for a calendar of events. These are some of the highlights taking place during the summer of 2024:

Bonfire on the Beach, June 8: The Brigantine Chamber of Commerce hosts the welcome to summer event with live music on the beach at 26th Street from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brigantine Triathlon, Aug. 10: Hundreds of athletes compete race, which involves a 1/4 mile swim in the bay, an 11-mile bike ride around the island and a four-mile run that finishes at the 26th Street Recreation Complex. There will be an afterparty at the finish with a lunch, DJ and awards ceremony. In addition to the triathlon, the event offers two- and three-person relays, a duathlon and an aquabike race.

Brigantine Farmers Market, every Saturday, May 25 through Aug. 31: Located in the Brigantine Community School parking lot, the farmers market is open rain or shine every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to the end of August.

What are some attractions in Brigantine?

The Cove: With a permit, people drive their four-wheel drive vehicles on the beach on the southern end of the island that borders Atlantic City. Season passes cost $300 or $85 for seniors (60 and older).

Brigantine Golf Links: The nearly century-old Scottish links course offers golfers a nice getaway from the beach.

LaScala's Beach House: The beachfront restaurant that opened last summer has Brigantine Night every Thursday with live music and one free signature pizza per table.

Do you need a beach tag in Brigantine?

Yes. If purchased by May 31, seasonal beach tags are $20 per person or $8 for beachgoers 60 to 64 years old. Tags are free for anyone 65 and older and active military members, who are allowed up to four free passes. After May 31, the prices jump to $25 for the season. $15 for the week and $10 for the day; tags remain free for active military and seniors 65 and older.

The badges can be purchased online and shipped to you directly or bought in-person at the Beach Fee Office, at 265 42nd St., during business hours, which are Wednesday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (subject to change). You can also purchase the tags on the beach from inspectors.

When are Brigantine's lifeguards on duty?

From mid-June to Labor Day, lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily., and the Brigantine Beach Patrol recommends only swimming during these times and at guarded beaches. Brigantine publishes a list of guarded beaches on its website.

What are the rules on Brigantine's beaches?

The beaches are smoke- and alcohol-free, and dogs are not allowed starting May 30. There are designated areas for fishing, surfing and kite flying.

Fishing is permitted north of 14th Street North to the start of the North Brigantine Natural Area state park (which operates under separate rules for fishing), 45th to 47th streets, 49th Street (the area north of Seaside Road), south of the jetty at Absecon Inlet, and from Brigantine Bridge.

Surfing is permitted at 12th Street North, 10th Street South, north of the South End Jetty, and south of the Sandy Lane bathing area.

Kite Flying is permitted from 34th Street South to 38th Street South.

More information about Brigantine's beach rules, visit brigantinebeach.org.