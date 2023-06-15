LaScala's Beach House bar and restaurant opens in Brigantine; replaces the former Laguna Grill & Rum Bar

LaScala's Beach House, a new bar and restaurant in Brigantine, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday with an outdoor-only show from reggae band Cheezy and the Crackers.

The beach bar is a new concept from the owners of LaScala's Fire, the Italian-American restaurant that has six locations in the region. The opening of the Brigantine beachfront bar follows a renovation of the space at 1400 Ocean Ave., formerly occupied for more than a decade by the popular Laguna Grill & Rum Bar.

Alicia DiMichele, wife of the new bar's owner, announced Thursday's opening on Instagram. In January, DiMichele gave a tour of the building's renovations and said it would have a more open concept than Laguna Grill & Rum Bar.

Only the outdoor deck will be open Thursday night. Live music is planned over the next several days to mark the bar's opening.

• Thursday, June 15th: Cheezy and the Crackers (6-10 p.m.)

• Friday, June 16th: Don’t Call Me Francis (6-10 p.m.)

• Saturday, June 17th: The Whitewalls (1-5 p.m.)

• Wednesday, June 28th: The Amish Outlaws (6-10 p.m.)

In addition to live music, the new bar is expected to have trivia, barbecues and more, Wildwood Video Archive reported.



The cocktail menu at La Scala's Beach House will have a rotating list of local craft beers, wines and spirits.



Few details are known about the menu, and the owners have not yet created a website or social media pages for the business. LaScala's Fire is known for its wood-fired pizza, pasta and other Italian and American dishes. The restaurant group's other concepts, LaScala's Pronto and LaScala's Birra, have similar offerings.